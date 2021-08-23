IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- There is no need for the Blues to delay this anymore
- Ross Lyon has done himself a disservice by shooting his mouth off
- David Teague is pretty angry, and rightly so
- There is so much that's fractured at the Collingwood Football Club
- Scott Pendlebury would have every single club lining up to say join us
In this episode ...
0:46 – Carlton still hasn't made a call on David Teague
1:36 – The delay in an announcement may relate to Alastair Clarkson or Ross Lyon
2:40 – 'Really, really disgraceful' situation
3:21 – David Teague calls out the board
7:33 – Scott Pendlebury considering a move
9:30 – Why Pendlebury's comments indicate off-field uncertainty
12:24 – The Therabody AFL All-Australian squad unpacked
13:27 – The pair of unlucky Lions to miss the squad
16:36 – Potential venues to host finals
17:51 – Is it fair that Port Adelaide is the only side who can play home finals?