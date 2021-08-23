AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news. Picture: AFL Media

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.

- There is no need for the Blues to delay this anymore

- Ross Lyon has done himself a disservice by shooting his mouth off

- David Teague is pretty angry, and rightly so

- There is so much that's fractured at the Collingwood Football Club

- Scott Pendlebury would have every single club lining up to say join us

In this episode ...

0:46 – Carlton still hasn't made a call on David Teague

1:36 – The delay in an announcement may relate to Alastair Clarkson or Ross Lyon

2:40 – 'Really, really disgraceful' situation

3:21 – David Teague calls out the board

7:33 – Scott Pendlebury considering a move

9:30 – Why Pendlebury's comments indicate off-field uncertainty

12:24 – The Therabody AFL All-Australian squad unpacked

13:27 – The pair of unlucky Lions to miss the squad

16:36 – Potential venues to host finals

17:51 – Is it fair that Port Adelaide is the only side who can play home finals?