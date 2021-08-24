Best podcast is here: Join Mitch Cleary, Riley Beveridge and Callum Twomey in AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Media

WHICH trade and contract decisions are about to drop?

With 10 clubs' seasons ending last weekend, a stack of out-of-contract players are making calls on their futures before the Continental Tyres Trade Period and off-season.

Tune into this week's episode of AFL Exchange for the latest trade, free agency and contract whispers.

Co-hosts Cal Twomey, Mitch Cleary and Riley Beveridge also bring you a massive preview of the finals series and discuss all the big and not-so-big issues in the game.

In this episode...

2:30 – Who wins the flag? The guys give their predictions ahead of the start of the finals.

5:55 – What are the big selection dilemmas for clubs heading into the opening week of the finals series?

11:30 – Who will be crowned the player of the finals? We look at the superstars primed to dominate when it matters.

15:00 – The final NAB AFL Rising Star nominee for the season is announced on the show.

16:40 – What were the major shocks in the Therabody All-Australian squad? The team look at who is most unlucky.

26:40 – What is incoming coach Sam Mitchell's first order of business at Hawthorn?

28:05 – The pick swaps gone right and wrong.

33:25 – Who has been coach of the year? Cal, Mitch and Riley give their assessments.

36:00 – Which music act could the AFL line up for this year's Grand Final?

38:10 – The trade and contract news set to drop this week.