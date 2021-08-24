AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news. Picture: AFL Media

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Mitch Cleary join all the dots on football's big issues.

- Finals pressure index: Who is under the most heat?

- A lot of people will be looking at the Cats and thinking 'here we go again'

- If Bulldogs bow out, some fans will point to the coach

- Why Cerra wants out, and why there's a bad taste in certain people's mouths

In this episode ...

0:42 – Why the Cats need to win this year

3:25 – The Western Bulldogs haven’t won a final since 2016

5:28 – The three other sides also feeling finals heat

7:10 – GWS and Sydney have little to lose

9:39 – Adam Cerra returns to Victoria

11:00 – Did Cerra owe Fremantle more?

12:16 – How a deal between Fremantle and Carlton might look

14:22 – Why the Hall of Fame is the best night on the AFL calendar

16:04 – Debbie Lee's Hall of Fame induction