IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Mitch Cleary join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Finals pressure index: Who is under the most heat?
- A lot of people will be looking at the Cats and thinking 'here we go again'
- If Bulldogs bow out, some fans will point to the coach
- Why Cerra wants out, and why there's a bad taste in certain people's mouths
In this episode ...
0:42 – Why the Cats need to win this year
3:25 – The Western Bulldogs haven’t won a final since 2016
5:28 – The three other sides also feeling finals heat
7:10 – GWS and Sydney have little to lose
9:39 – Adam Cerra returns to Victoria
11:00 – Did Cerra owe Fremantle more?
12:16 – How a deal between Fremantle and Carlton might look
14:22 – Why the Hall of Fame is the best night on the AFL calendar
16:04 – Debbie Lee's Hall of Fame induction