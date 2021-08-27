Best podcast is here: Join Mitch Cleary, Riley Beveridge and Callum Twomey in AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Media

IS THIS smokey the coach of the year?

On the eve of the finals, this week's AFL Exchange episode ranks who has been the coach of the season – and what is next now that the business time has arrived.

The show also features an in-depth finals preview as well as all the trade latest, who should be this year's Grand Final entertainment, the pick swaps gone wrong, and what's ahead for the clubs outside of the finals.

Listen to the show as co-hosts Cal Twomey, Mitch Cleary and Riley Beveridge discuss all the big, and some of the not-so-big, issues in footy.

In this episode ...

2:30 – Who wins the flag? The guys give their predictions ahead of the start of the finals.

5:55 – What are the big selection dilemmas for clubs heading into the opening week of the finals series?

11:30 – Who will be crowned the player of the finals? We look at the superstars primed to dominate when it matters.

15:00 – The final NAB AFL Rising Star nominee for the season is announced on the show.

16:40 – What were the major shocks in the Therabody AFL All-Australian squad? The team look at who is most unlucky.

26:40 – What is incoming coach Sam Mitchell's first order of business at Hawthorn?

28:05 – The pick swaps gone right and wrong.

33:25 – Who has been coach of the year? Cal, Mitch and Riley give their assessments.

36:00 – Which music act could the AFL line up for this year's Grand Final?

38:10 – The trade and contract news set to drop this week.