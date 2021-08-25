Alastair Clarkson and Damien Hardwick embrace after Hawthorn and Richmond play out a draw in R23, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

ALASTAIR Clarkson will not coach an AFL club in 2022.

Despite wide-spread demand across the AFL for the four-time premiership mastermind, Clarkson's manager James Henderson has confirmed that his client will take time out next year.



"He is fully committed to taking the year off to spend time with his family and to undertake further study and personal development opportunities," Henderson said in a statement.



Henderson confirmed that Clarkson had received approaches from some clubs during the week but he had been unwilling to advanced any of those discussions.

More to come