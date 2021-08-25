AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news. Picture: AFL Media

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Mitch Cleary join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Size matters: SA is effectively the runner-up for the GF again

- Optus Stadium stacks up anywhere in the world

- Carlton curveball: Clarko's 'no' was the answer the Blues were dreading

- Greg Williams' inclusion makes 'null and void' the entire review process

- Hawkins 300: He might be the best forward of the last 10 years

In this episode ...

0:24 – Perth prepares for the Grand Final

2:14 – Why WA is the obvious choice if the MCG is unavailable

3:27 – What else we can expect in finals scheduling

5:55 – Carlton's search for a coach gets no closer to a resolution

7:12 – More board mess for the Blues

9:51 – Tom Hawkins brings up 300 games

12:11 – Hawkins' stunning longevity and consistency

14:28 – A 'mouthwatering match-up': Aliir v Hawkins