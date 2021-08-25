IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Mitch Cleary join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Size matters: SA is effectively the runner-up for the GF again
- Optus Stadium stacks up anywhere in the world
- Carlton curveball: Clarko's 'no' was the answer the Blues were dreading
- Greg Williams' inclusion makes 'null and void' the entire review process
- Hawkins 300: He might be the best forward of the last 10 years
0:24 – Perth prepares for the Grand Final
2:14 – Why WA is the obvious choice if the MCG is unavailable
3:27 – What else we can expect in finals scheduling
5:55 – Carlton's search for a coach gets no closer to a resolution
7:12 – More board mess for the Blues
9:51 – Tom Hawkins brings up 300 games
12:11 – Hawkins' stunning longevity and consistency
14:28 – A 'mouthwatering match-up': Aliir v Hawkins