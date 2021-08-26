AHEAD of his 300th game on Friday night, Geelong spearhead Tom Hawkins has earned his fourth selection in the Therabody AFL All-Australian team.

Hawkins partners Coleman medallist Harry McKay as the key targets, while explosive duo Marcus Bontempelli and Christian Petracca were named as half-forwards and Toby Greene and Tom Papley in the forward pockets.

McKay and Papley were named for the first time, while it was No.2 for Greene and Petracca and the fourth jacket for Bontempelli.

Hawkins has had another wonderfully consistent season for the Cats, kicking 54 goals to trail only McKay (58) on the goalkicking list.

Harry McKay with the 2021 Coleman Medal. Picture: AFL Photos

He becomes the second Geelong player to be named in the 22 after Tom Stewart's selection earlier in the evening in defence.

Melbourne has led the way to date with four players in the starting 18.

AA SQUAD OF 40 Shock new faces, three clubs snubbed

Defensive lynchpins Steven May and Jake Lever have won their first selections, while captain Max Gawn and contested bull Clayton Oliver lead a star-studded midfield.

Western Bulldogs' ball magnet Jack Macrae lines up alongside Gawn and Oliver, while Port Adelaide's Ollie Wines, Essendon's Zach Merrett and Carlton's Sam Walsh earned the nod for the centreline.

Veteran Brisbane defender Daniel Rich was named for the first time at the age of 31, while Allir Allir and Bailey Dale also received their first All-Australian jackets.

2021 THERABODY AFL ALL-AUSTRALIAN TEAM

B: Jake Lever, Steven May, Tom Stewart

HB: Bailey Dale, Aliir Aliir, Daniel Rich

C: Zach Merrett, Ollie Wines, Sam Walsh

HF: Marcus Bontempelli, Tom Hawkins, Christian Petracca

F: Toby Greene, Harry McKay, Tom Papley

Foll: Max Gawn, Jack Macrae, Clayton Oliver