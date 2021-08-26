Clayton Oliver at Melbourne's official photo day before the 2021 season. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE midfielder Clayton Oliver rocketed home with a perfect 10 in the final round of the season to win the AFL Coaches' Association Player of the Year Award on Thursday night.

Oliver polled 114 votes, shooting clear in round 23 to win the prestigious award from Western Bulldogs captain Marcus Bontempelli and Port Adelaide star Ollie Wines, who tied for second on 101 votes.

St Kilda captain Jack Steele (100) and Gold Coast midfielder Touk Miller (97) rounded out the top five, followed by midfielders Sam Walsh (92), Zach Merrett (91), Christian Petracca (86), Darcy Parish (81) and Rory Laird (74).

COACHES' VOTES, R22: Dockers young gun, surprise Dee nab perfect 10s

Bontempelli, who won the award in 2019, sat in second at the end of round 21, three votes behind Oliver and 10 votes clear of Wines, but the brilliant midfielder did not poll in his last two games.

Wines polled eight votes in the Power's win against the Bulldogs in the final round to jump into equal second.

Oliver, whose magnificent season helped the Demons secure the minor premiership for the first time in 57 years, polled votes in 17 of his 22 games, including three perfect 10s.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard AFLCA Champion Player: Clayton Oliver claims highest honour Demons ball-magnet Clayton Oliver caps off his brilliant season by being crowned the AFLCA Champion Player in 2021

The 24-year-old averaged a career-high 31.6 disposals and ranked No.1 in the AFL for contested possessions (17.7) and No.2 for clearances (7.6).

"I'm humbled and proud to be recognised by the coaches with their Champion Player Award," Oliver said.

"I wouldn't be receiving this without my teammates, coaches and staff so I thank them all, and especially to 'Goody' (coach Simon Goodwin). He took me under his wing this season and I couldn’t thank him any more."

COACHES' VOTES, R23: It all comes down to the wire

Goodwin said the two-time club champion had taken his game to a new level in 2021.

"Clayton has had an unbelievable season and should be proud to be recognised with this award from the coaches. I believe it's the highest award you can receive," Goodwin said.

"It's the work he's done without the footy that we've been impressed with. He's transformed his game and is getting the rewards for being a really good teammate."

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard AFLCA Best Young Player: Serong and Anderson split accolades Young guns Caleb Serong and Noah Anderson are crowned joint winners of the AFLCA Best Young Player Award

The AFL's coaches also announced their best young player award, which was won by Fremantle rising star Caleb Serong and Gold Coast midfielder Noah Anderson.

The pair could not be separated, with the award determined by the weekly votes of the League's coaches over a two-year period.

The pair received 35 votes each from the coaches, winning from Anderson's Gold Coast teammate Matt Rowell (30).

Serong, who won last year's NAB AFL Rising Star Award, polled a perfect 10 in the Dockers' round 22 win against West Coast and three more against St Kilda in the final round.

AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award - Top 10

114 Clayton Oliver MELB

101 Marcus Bontempelli WB

101 Ollie Wines PORT

100 Jack Steele STK

97 Touk Miller GCFC

92 Sam Walsh CARL

91 Zach Merrett ESS

86 Christian Petracca MELB

81 Darcy Parish ESS

74 Rory Laird ADEL

Check out all the votes for the AFL Coaches Association’s AFL Champion Player Award here.