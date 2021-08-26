MELBOURNE captain Max Gawn and Essendon matchwinner Jake Stringer are among the surprise omissions for the AFLPA Most Valuable Player Award.
Gawn was overlooked for the award with the Demons playing group voting for Steven May, Christian Petracca and Clayton Oliver, while the Bombers voted for Zach Merrett, Darcy Parish and Jayden Laverde ahead of Stringer.
Port Adelaide veteran Travis Boak was another star overlooked after also missing out on a spot in the Therabody AFL All-Australian squad of 40.
Reigning champion Lachie Neale was also absent after an injury-riddled year, while Geelong superstar Patrick Dangerfield missed out on a nomination for a fourth year running after only managing 13 games this year.
The award sees players choosing three teammates, with the three nominees then presented to the entire AFL player population to vote for a winner. Players cannot vote for their teammates in the second stage.
The winner will be announced next Thursday night, along with Most Courageous, Best First Year and Best Captain, which every skipper is automatically nominated for.
MVP: Ben Keays, Rory Laird, Paul Seedsman
Most Courageous: Tom Doedee
Best First Year: Riley Thilthorpe
Captain: Rory Sloane
MVP: Jarryd Lyons, Hugh McCluggage, Dayne Zorko
Most Courageous: Marcus Adams
Best First Year: Harry Sharp
Captain: Dayne Zorko
MVP: Harry McKay, Sam Walsh, Jacob Weitering
Most Courageous: Liam Jones
Best First Year: Luke Parks
Captain: Patrick Cripps, Sam Docherty
MVP: Jack Crisp, Jordan De Goey, Brayden Maynard
Most Courageous: Nathan Murphy
Best First Year: Beau McCreery
Captain: Scott Pendlebury
MVP: Jayden Laverde, Zach Merrett, Darcy Parish
Most Courageous: Jayden Laverde
Best First Year: Nikolas Cox
Captain: Dyson Heppell
MVP: Andrew Brayshaw, Sean Darcy, David Mundy
Most Courageous: Lachlan Schultz
Best First Year: Joshua Treacy
Captain: Nathan Fyfe
MVP: Cameron Guthrie, Tom Hawkins, Tom Stewart
Most Courageous: Jack Henry
Best First Year: Max Holmes
Captain: Joel Selwood
MVP: Charlie Ballard, Touk Miller, Wil Powell
Most Courageous: Wil Powell
Best First Year: Joel Jeffrey
Captain: David Swallow, Jarrod Witts
MVP: Toby Greene, Jacob Hopper, Sam Taylor
Most Courageous: Harry Perryman
Best First Year: Tanner Bruhn
Captain: Stephen Coniglio
MVP: Blake Hardwick, Tom Mitchell, Jaeger O’Meara
Most Courageous: Blake Hardwick
Best First Year: Lachlan Bramble
Captain: Ben McEvoy
MVP: Steven May, Clayton Oliver, Christian Petracca
Most Courageous: Angus Brayshaw
Best First Year: Jake Bowey
Captain: Max Gawn
MVP: Ben Cunnington, Aaron Hall, Jy Simpkin
Most Courageous: Kayne Turner
Best First Year: Tom Powell
Captain: Jack Ziebell
MVP: Aliir Aliir, Karl Amon, Ollie Wines
Most Courageous: Tom Jonas
Best First Year: Lachlan Jones
Captain: Tom Jonas
MVP: Liam Baker, Dylan Grimes, Toby Nankervis
Most Courageous: Liam Baker
Best First Year: Rhyan Mansell
Captain: Trent Cotchin
MVP: Tim Membrey, Jack Sinclair, Jack Steele
Most Courageous: Jack Steele
Best First Year: Tom Highmore
Captain: Jarryn Geary, Jack Steele
MVP: Tom Hickey, Callum Mills, Luke Parker
Most Courageous: Tom McCartin
Best First Year: Errol Gulden
Captain: Dane Rampe, Luke Parker, Joshua Kennedy
MVP: Tom Barrass, Shannon Hurn, Nic Naitanui
Most Courageous: Tom Barrass
Best First Year: Connor West
Captain: Luke Shuey
MVP: Marcus Bontempelli, Tom Liberatore, Jack Macrae
Most Courageous: Taylor Duryea
Best First Year: Anthony Scott
Captain: Marcus Bontempelli