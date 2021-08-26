Jake Stringer celebrates a goal against the Hawks in round 14, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE captain Max Gawn and Essendon matchwinner Jake Stringer are among the surprise omissions for the AFLPA Most Valuable Player Award.

Gawn was overlooked for the award with the Demons playing group voting for Steven May, Christian Petracca and Clayton Oliver, while the Bombers voted for Zach Merrett, Darcy Parish and Jayden Laverde ahead of Stringer.

Port Adelaide veteran Travis Boak was another star overlooked after also missing out on a spot in the Therabody AFL All-Australian squad of 40.

Reigning champion Lachie Neale was also absent after an injury-riddled year, while Geelong superstar Patrick Dangerfield missed out on a nomination for a fourth year running after only managing 13 games this year.

The award sees players choosing three teammates, with the three nominees then presented to the entire AFL player population to vote for a winner. Players cannot vote for their teammates in the second stage.

The winner will be announced next Thursday night, along with Most Courageous, Best First Year and Best Captain, which every skipper is automatically nominated for.

MVP: Ben Keays, Rory Laird, Paul Seedsman

Most Courageous: Tom Doedee

Best First Year: Riley Thilthorpe

Captain: Rory Sloane

MVP: Jarryd Lyons, Hugh McCluggage, Dayne Zorko

Most Courageous: Marcus Adams

Best First Year: Harry Sharp

Captain: Dayne Zorko

MVP: Harry McKay, Sam Walsh, Jacob Weitering

Most Courageous: Liam Jones

Best First Year: Luke Parks

Captain: Patrick Cripps, Sam Docherty

MVP: Jack Crisp, Jordan De Goey, Brayden Maynard

Most Courageous: Nathan Murphy

Best First Year: Beau McCreery

Captain: Scott Pendlebury

MVP: Jayden Laverde, Zach Merrett, Darcy Parish

Most Courageous: Jayden Laverde

Best First Year: Nikolas Cox

Captain: Dyson Heppell

MVP: Andrew Brayshaw, Sean Darcy, David Mundy

Most Courageous: Lachlan Schultz

Best First Year: Joshua Treacy

Captain: Nathan Fyfe

MVP: Cameron Guthrie, Tom Hawkins, Tom Stewart

Most Courageous: Jack Henry

Best First Year: Max Holmes

Captain: Joel Selwood

MVP: Charlie Ballard, Touk Miller, Wil Powell

Most Courageous: Wil Powell

Best First Year: Joel Jeffrey

Captain: David Swallow, Jarrod Witts

MVP: Toby Greene, Jacob Hopper, Sam Taylor

Most Courageous: Harry Perryman

Best First Year: Tanner Bruhn

Captain: Stephen Coniglio

MVP: Blake Hardwick, Tom Mitchell, Jaeger O’Meara

Most Courageous: Blake Hardwick

Best First Year: Lachlan Bramble

Captain: Ben McEvoy

MVP: Steven May, Clayton Oliver, Christian Petracca

Most Courageous: Angus Brayshaw

Best First Year: Jake Bowey

Captain: Max Gawn

MVP: Ben Cunnington, Aaron Hall, Jy Simpkin

Most Courageous: Kayne Turner

Best First Year: Tom Powell

Captain: Jack Ziebell

MVP: Aliir Aliir, Karl Amon, Ollie Wines

Most Courageous: Tom Jonas

Best First Year: Lachlan Jones

Captain: Tom Jonas

MVP: Liam Baker, Dylan Grimes, Toby Nankervis

Most Courageous: Liam Baker

Best First Year: Rhyan Mansell

Captain: Trent Cotchin

MVP: Tim Membrey, Jack Sinclair, Jack Steele

Most Courageous: Jack Steele

Best First Year: Tom Highmore

Captain: Jarryn Geary, Jack Steele

MVP: Tom Hickey, Callum Mills, Luke Parker

Most Courageous: Tom McCartin

Best First Year: Errol Gulden

Captain: Dane Rampe, Luke Parker, Joshua Kennedy

MVP: Tom Barrass, Shannon Hurn, Nic Naitanui

Most Courageous: Tom Barrass

Best First Year: Connor West

Captain: Luke Shuey

MVP: Marcus Bontempelli, Tom Liberatore, Jack Macrae

Most Courageous: Taylor Duryea

Best First Year: Anthony Scott

Captain: Marcus Bontempelli