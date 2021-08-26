IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
- The David Teague sacking unpacked: They knew the answer before starting this review
- The Max Gawn story: His career was going absolutely nowhere
- Why not select players in their position in the Therabody AFL All-Australian team?
- A preview of the blockbuster final between Port and the Cats: It’s a game of science tonight
In this episode ...
0:42 – David Teague departs once and for all
1:28 – Was the review's outcome a foregone conclusion?
4:52 – The hunt for a new coach begins
8:59 – The travelling Damo show
9:59 – Max Gawn captains the All-Australian side: What a story
11:33 – Was Jacob Weitering unlucky to miss selection in the AA team?
12:53 – Where are the wingers?
14:30 – Looking ahead to finals as Geelong looms large
16:12 – Aliir Aliir comes up against a dangerous forward line
17:19 – Can Port Adelaide produce on the big stage?