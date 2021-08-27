ESSENDON will be without speed machine Nick Hind for Sunday's elimination final against the Western Bulldogs after the Bomber visited a Tier 2 exposure site.

Hind was at a supermarket at the Altona Gate Shopping Centre on Saturday, August 21, which was later identified as a Tier 2 exposure site by the Department of Health and Human Services.

He has since returned a negative COVID test but is not allowed to travel to Tasmania as part of the state's guidelines that says any member of the travelling party must not have visited a Tier 1 or Tier 2 exposure site in the 14-day period prior to arrival.

Hind will be replaced in the Bombers' side by Marty Gleeson, while Jye Caldwell also returns for his first match since round two when he suffered a serious hamstring injury.

Dylan Clarke has been omitted, while NAB AFL Rising Star nominee Nik Cox remains an emergency after he was the sub last week.

Match Previews Finals Week 1 - Western Bulldogs v Essendon Sportsbet's Nathan Brown, Matthew Richardson and Matthew Lloyd preview the game between the Bulldogs and Bombers at University of Tasmania Stadium

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs look set to run with the same ruck strategy as last week with Luke Beveridge naming an unchanged line-up.

Lewis Young was the Dogs' primary big man in last week's loss to Port Adelaide with regular ruckman Tim English spending the majority of the match up forward.

Superstar Marcus Bontempelli was even thrown in the ruck at times, but the Dogs will back in the same 22 as last week with versatile big man Josh Schache among the emergencies after he was the sub last week.

Friday, August 27



Port Adelaide v Geelong at Adelaide Oval, 7.20pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: O.Fantasia

Out: M.Georgiades (hamstring), S.Mayes (omitted)

Last week's sub: S.Mayes (replaced M.Georgiades)

GEELONG

In: M.Duncan

Out: M.Holmes (omitted), S.Higgins (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: S.Higgins (unused)

Saturday, August 28



Sydney v Greater Western Sydney at University of Tasmania Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: C.Warner, J.Bell

Out: C.Mills (Achilles), R.Fox (medi-sub), B.Campbell (omitted)

Last week's sub: R.Fox (replaced C.Mills)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: S.Mumford, S.Reid, T.Green

Out: K.Briggs (omitted), T.Bruhn (omitted), A.Kennedy (hamstring), X.O'Halloran (calf)

Last week's sub: S.Coniglio (replaced X.O'Halloran)

Melbourne v Brisbane at Adelaide Oval, 7pm ACST

MELBOURNE

In: Nil

Out: J.Jordon (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: J.Jordon (unused)

BRISBANE

In: H.Andrews, M.Robinson

Out: C.Ah Chee (groin), R.Lester (hamstring), R.Mathieson (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: R.Mathieson (unused)

Sunday, August 29



Western Bulldogs v Essendon at University of Tasmania Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: Nil

Out: J.Schache (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: J.Schache (unused)

ESSENDON

In: M.Gleeson, J.Caldwell

Out: N.Hind (managed), D.Clarke (omitted), N.Cox (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: N.Cox (unused)