THE SYDNEY Derby enters a new chapter today when the wounded Swans and Giants face off in a cut-throat final in Tasmania at 3.20pm AEST.

The game will mark the end of a very long road for one side, with both teams spending the last nine weeks away from home due to the COVID-19 outbreak in New South Wales.

While a big, big sound has been brewing in the final weeks of the home and away season, the Giants have a sizeable task ahead as Sydney spearhead Lance Franklin closes in on his 1000th career goal.





Stopping Buddy, freshly minted All-Australian Tom Papley, and excitement machine Isaac Heeney will be a key to the Giants' chances as they look to make a statement in their first finals appearance since a Grand Final defeat in 2019.

The two sides have already met twice this year, with each winning one game. But the Giants have a commanding lead over the Swans in finals, thumping them in both encounters in 2016 (36 points) and 2018 (49 points).

The Swans' youngsters have stood tall all season, but they'll need to take it to a new level with midfield gun Callum Mills and veteran warrior Josh Kennedy missing through injury.

Round three NAB AFL Rising Star nominee Chad Warner is back in the team alongside James Bell. Exciting first-year prospect Braeden Campbell was dropped and key tall Sam Reid is an emergency.

Giants captain Stephen Coniglio is back after several weeks sidelined with various injuries, while Shane Mumford and Tom Green have also been recalled. Former skipper Phil Davis was named as an emergency.