WHO WILL come out on top when the competition's No.1 defence takes on the No.1 attack?

It'll be an intriguing match-up when Melbourne 'hosts' Brisbane at Adelaide Oval in a qualifying final on Saturday night.

The Demons finished the home and away season with the stingiest defence in the AFL, conceding an average of 65.6 points per game. Brisbane is the highest-scoring team in the competition, averaging 96.9 points per game.

Both teams will be going hammer and tongs for a spot in a preliminary final. Melbourne finished on top of the ladder after hauling in a 44-point deficit to Geelong last week to pinch its first minor premiership since 1964 – the last time the club won the flag.

A point in the dying stages against West Coast, meanwhile, saw the Lions snatch fourth place from the Bulldogs in a remarkable finish.

It's been an incredible week already for the Demons, with five players named in the Therabody AFL All-Australian team on Thursday night. Max Gawn earned his fifth jacket and was joined by teammates Steven May, Jake Lever, Clayton Oliver and Christian Petracca.

Oliver also took out the AFL Coaches' Association Player of the Year Award, while Luke Jackson was named the 2021 NAB AFL Rising Star.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews Finals Week 1 - Melbourne v Brisbane Sportsbet's Nathan Brown, Matthew Richardson and Matthew Lloyd preview the game between the Demons and Lions at Adelaide Oval

Melbourne will be buoyed by the result the last time the teams met, kicking nine goals after half-time to run away with a 22-point win in the round 12 clash.

But the Lions certainly won't be easybeats, having claimed a third successive top-four finish that has them knocking on the door of a first premiership since 2003.

Melbourne, the premiership favourite, goes into the qualifying final unchanged, while the Lions have regained key defender Harris Andrews and wingman Mitch Robinson from injuries.

Melbourne v Brisbane at Adelaide Oval, 7pm ACST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Melbourne: James Jordon

Brisbane: Rhys Mathieson