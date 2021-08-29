IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Mitch Cleary discuss all the big issues after a huge first week of finals.
- Greene's ump bump: It was an 'act of a person who chose to walk intimidatingly at an umpire'
- Too much grey around allowances for contact with umpires
- Where to now for Cats? They don't seem to have a 'plan B'
- The key forward recruits who stood up, and the ones who didn't
- A much-loved Swan tipped to be on the move
- No coincidence the emergence of Darcy Parish came without Dylan Shiel in the team
In this episode ...
0:28 – Toby Greene in hot water for ump bump
3:10 – Why Leon Cameron might be the coach of the year
5:44 – Geelong's worrying defeat to Port Adelaide
7:50 – Experienced Cats who failed to fire
9:19 – Joe Daniher: The Lions recruited him to make a difference at this time of year
10:15 – Brisbane's disappointing finals record
11:16 – Some key forwards recruited last year delivered, some didn't
14:17 – List management considerations for Essendon and Sydney