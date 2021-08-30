ESSENDON is weighing up how to shape a new-look coaching panel for next season after parting ways with forwards coach Dan Jordan.

AFL.com.au understands Jordan wasn't offered a contract for 2022 and will depart following the Bombers' finals loss at the hands of the Western Bulldogs on Sunday.

It will be the second exit from the club's coaching team this year after James Kelly quit his post as stoppages coach on the eve of the season in February.

After Kelly's exit the assistant coaching roles were left to Jordan, Blake Caracella (midfield and attack) and Daniel Giansiracusa (backline) under senior coach Ben Rutten.

Blake Caracella and Scott Burns before the round 17 clash between Essendon and Adelaide at Marvel Stadium on July 9, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Giansiracusa was added for 2021 after long-time assistant Mark Harvey moved into a pro scouting and corporate position.

The Bombers are still working through how best to structure their panel for 2022 and whether they bolster their midfield department or instead opt for extra welfare or development staff.

Leigh Tudor this year coached the club's VFL team while working in development alongside Cam Roberts.

Essendon VFL coach Leigh Tudor speaks to the team during the round three clash between Essendon and Carlton at Windy Hill on May 2, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Jordan joined the Bombers in 2016 as a development coach and led the club's VFL team to consecutive preliminary finals in 2018-2019.

He was elevated to forwards coach in 2020 and this season helped elevate the Bombers from the 14th ranked offence to No.4 overall during the home and away season.

The Bombers currently have nine players out of contract heading into the off-season – Ned Cahill, Dylan Clarke, Tom Cutler, Martin Gleeson, Tom Hird, Lachlan Johnson, Cian McBride, Irving Mosquito and David Zaharakis.