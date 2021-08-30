Nathan Jones and Melbourne head of development Mark Williams during a training session at Gosch's Paddock on August 17, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

- It's been let go for too long: Opportunity to set a precedent in the Toby Greene case

- Greene's list of offences: From the outrageous to the bizarre

- Will heart-and-soul Demon Nathan Jones play for his beloved Melbourne again?

- Did Sydney overachieve in 2021? Swans' list management under pressure in 2022

In this episode ...

0:44 – The Toby Greene Tribunal hearing should set a clear precedent

6:10 – Greene’s 'extraordinary' rap sheet

7:30 – What level of punishment will he get?

9:30 – Nathan Jones' chances of a recall seem unlikely

11:07 – The players who might keep out Jones

13:05 – Why the veteran Demon still has a glimmer of hope

13:57 – Sydney may face a difficult off-season and 2022

15:49 – Essendon's list management considerations