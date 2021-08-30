IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Riley Beveridge join all the dots on football's big issues.
- It's been let go for too long: Opportunity to set a precedent in the Toby Greene case
- Greene's list of offences: From the outrageous to the bizarre
- Will heart-and-soul Demon Nathan Jones play for his beloved Melbourne again?
- Did Sydney overachieve in 2021? Swans' list management under pressure in 2022
In this episode ...
0:44 – The Toby Greene Tribunal hearing should set a clear precedent
6:10 – Greene’s 'extraordinary' rap sheet
7:30 – What level of punishment will he get?
9:30 – Nathan Jones' chances of a recall seem unlikely
11:07 – The players who might keep out Jones
13:05 – Why the veteran Demon still has a glimmer of hope
13:57 – Sydney may face a difficult off-season and 2022
15:49 – Essendon's list management considerations