MYSTERY surrounds Brisbane's forward line ahead of Saturday night's semi-final against the Western Bulldogs, with Charlie Cameron suggesting an unproven youngster as a possible inclusion.

Brisbane will play without key target Dan McStay after he was knocked out against Melbourne at the weekend, meaning the Lions will have to dive into its depth to fill the void.

Following a light training run on Tuesday morning, Cameron said whoever came in had to keep things simple.

"Dan McStay is a huge out," Cameron said.

"He's our connector through the midfield and from the backline.



"With Dan out, guys like Connor Ballenden and a few others could come into the side this weekend … I think it's a big out."

Brisbane's Connor Ballenden and Collingwood's Mason Cox contest the ruck in round three, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Ballenden, 22, has played three matches in his career, including just one in 2021 – when the Lions beat Collingwood in round three via a Zac Bailey goal after the siren.

"We want him to play a role, whoever comes in," Cameron said.

"We want them to play a role and just compete. Get the ball to ground and we've got dangerous smalls at ground level."

Cameron is chief among those small options, kicking five goals against the Demons on Saturday night, taking his season tally to 52.

The 26-year-old said he felt no extra pressure to perform in the under-manned forward line, but conceded the Lions needed more contributors if they were to advance to the preliminary final.

'We like to have multiple goalkickers, nine or 10 every week," he said.

"It's tough when you have one person kicking four or five and then there's only one or two others.

"We need that buy-in and play an unselfish brand."