Victorian sports minister Martin Pakula and Gillon McLachlan at Yarra Park in 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL CHIEF executive Gillon McLachlan together with Victorian Sports Minister Martin Pakula will make a special announcement regarding the 2021 Toyota AFL Finals.

It is expected the venue of the Grand Final will be confirmed.

McLachlan and Pakula will be speaking on the boundary of Marvel Stadium from 3.15pm AEST. Watch it LIVE in the player below