GREATER Western Sydney captain Stephen Coniglio has backed the AFL Tribunal's decision to suspend his teammate Toby Greene.

The Giants will enter a semi-final against Geelong without Greene after the Tribunal suspended the superstar forward for three matches for making intentional contact with an umpire.

A "disappointed" Coniglio said the team will miss Greene's on-field brilliance which has provided 45 goals this season but that he and the club accept that umpires need to be protected at all times.

"He's been our best player all season and such an important member of the team, we'd love to have him running out every week. However, we accept the punishment that has been given," Coniglio said on Wednesday.

"We just can't do that in a game. We have to hold the umpires in such high regard and treat them with a lot of respect.

"We're definitely disappointed he won't be running out with us. But we have to accept that it's not allowed in our game."

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Toby in trouble? Superstar Giant makes contact with ump Toby Greene makes contact with umpire Matt Stevic during the three-quarter time break

The Giants travelled from Tasmania to Perth on Tuesday while the Tribunal was still considering Greene's case and will now be based in the city for the rest of their finals series.

Greene will remain with the club despite not being eligible to play again this season, to provide experience and support to a playing group that had eight players line up in their first final last week.

Coniglio revealed that any discussions with Greene about how he approaches the game and might avoid scenarios that lead to him missing key matches will be left until the off-season.

"He's obviously disappointed in himself and disappointed he won't be able to play but even this morning he's right back up, his energy is back up," Coniglio said.

"He's got so much experience and just having him around the group whether it be in training today or just in conversations around it, he'll play a part in that for sure.

"In terms of chatting about future stuff, we can do that after the game or next week."

GWS captain Stephen Coniglio after the 2021 elimination final win over Sydney. Picture: AFL Photos

Coniglio returned to the Giants' starting line-up last week for only the second time since injuring an ankle and big toe in round three.

The 27-year-old gathered 11 disposals as he takes on a fresh role in the forward half while building his own form and fitness.

FINALS PREDICTOR Who will win the flag?

Coniglio missed the Giants' last finals run in 2019 when he was sidelined with a knee injury and has used that as extra motivation to return in time for the post-season this year.

"I'm definitely better for the run, it was a tough game in difficult conditions. But my body feels good," Coniglio said.

"Probably six weeks ago when I did come back from my injury and had a little bit of a hiccup, making this small road back to try to get to the finals series was a massive driving force."

Coniglio has had a difficult couple of years since he was sidelined for that 2019 finals series, as further injury and even poor form have forced him out of the team.

It has also led to speculation that Coniglio could be on the move to another club despite signing a seven-year contract in 2019 to stay with the Giants.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

"I'm not going to lie and say that I haven't heard a lot of the talk or speculation," Coniglio said.

"It's all false. For me, it's not only about my commitment but love for the club and love for the community and what we've been able to achieve and build so far over my tenure.

"Obviously I made a massive commitment to the club and nothing changes on my end. I love the club and I can't wait for this Friday and the future ahead."