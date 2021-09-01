AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news. Picture: AFL Media

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Riley Beveridge join all the dots on football's big issues.

- Craig McRae's appointment: 'As good a CV behind him that anyone's had'

- David Parkin on Carlton's coach selection panel, and his link with Ross Lyon

- The AFL's appeal of the Toby Greene ban: It needed to be six matches from the outset

- Two things on the new footy ops boss's agenda: Streamline the Tribunal, fix holding the ball

In this episode ...

0:49 – Craig McRae earns himself the Collingwood coaching position

1:48 – Positive first impressions

4:31 – Justin Leppitsch seems likely to join McRae's panel

6:49 – Collingwood's board instability remains unsolved

8:31 – Ross Lyon remains a likely candidate for Carlton as they announce their selection panel

9:24 – David Parkin's relationship with Ross

10:43 – How likely is it the Blues' 'process' will select Lyon?

12:23 – AFL will appeal the Toby Greene sanction

13:14 – Damo's criticism of the judicial system

14:56 – The other urgent priority for the AFL in the off-season