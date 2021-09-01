IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Riley Beveridge join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Craig McRae's appointment: 'As good a CV behind him that anyone's had'
- David Parkin on Carlton's coach selection panel, and his link with Ross Lyon
- The AFL's appeal of the Toby Greene ban: It needed to be six matches from the outset
- Two things on the new footy ops boss's agenda: Streamline the Tribunal, fix holding the ball
In this episode ...
0:49 – Craig McRae earns himself the Collingwood coaching position
1:48 – Positive first impressions
4:31 – Justin Leppitsch seems likely to join McRae's panel
6:49 – Collingwood's board instability remains unsolved
8:31 – Ross Lyon remains a likely candidate for Carlton as they announce their selection panel
9:24 – David Parkin's relationship with Ross
10:43 – How likely is it the Blues' 'process' will select Lyon?
12:23 – AFL will appeal the Toby Greene sanction
13:14 – Damo's criticism of the judicial system
14:56 – The other urgent priority for the AFL in the off-season