LEON Cameron will wait until Greater Western Sydney's season has finished before dealing with Toby Greene’s repeated indiscretions and the fallout of the star forward's latest suspension.

Greene's three-match ban for making intentional contact with an umpire during last week’s elimination final means he has been found guilty of 22 charges in 176 matches.

He has now been suspended for a total of 11 matches, including a one-match ban that forced him to miss the 2019 preliminary final, and hit with almost $30,000 in fines.

'MANIFESTLY INADEQUATE' League to appeal Greene ban

But coach Cameron remains focused on the Giants' semi-final against Geelong on Friday night rather than how Greene can avoid putting himself in similar scenarios in the future.

"It's disappointing. We're disappointed in Toby putting himself in those positions and the consequences which we've already seen, he's going to miss the rest of the finals series," Cameron said.

"In terms of addressing issues, I think this is a different one compared to the footy stuff, a lot different actually.

"We'll deal with that when our season finishes. Hopefully we've got another three weeks to play out in that, but we'll talk about that in our off-season."

Greene’s absence will be keenly felt by the Giants, as he has been their leading goalkicker with 45 in 18 matches this season and was named in the forward pocket of the Therabody AFL All-Australian team.

His average of 2.5 goals a game is the fifth best in the League and he leads the competition for average score involvements with 8.3 a game.

The Giants will look to captain Stephen Coniglio to continue in a forward role as he rebuilds fitness and form after an injury-hit season, while Tim Taranto might also be sent forward just as he was when he kicked four goals against Richmond in round 22.

Stephen Coniglio leads the Giants out for the 2021 elimination final. Picture: AFL Photos

"Stephen Coniglio has had a couple of games, one at AFL level and a couple at the lower level, and we feel as though he'll progress and play a pivotal role down there," Cameron said.

"We've used Tim Taranto in the past, a few weeks ago, but that's a hard decision whether we send him down or do we play him 50-50 onball. He's been doing such a good job in both positions."

The Giants are expected to stick with 10-gamer Jake Stein as they face their all-time goalkicking record-holder Jeremy Cameron on the opposing team for the first time.

Stein came in for Phil Davis when the former captain was forced to miss the round 21 clash with Geelong due to concussion, and has held on to the key defensive post since then.

The 27-year-old Stein had perhaps his best game for the Giants in their win over Sydney last week, with 13 disposals and five intercepts while finishing the match minding the dangerous Isaac Heeney.

"The backs have just been doing a really, really good job. Jake Stein just happened to be in the right spot at the right time when Phil was out with concussion," Cameron said.

Jake Stein (right) spoils Tom McCartin in the 2021 elimination final. Picture: AFL Photos

"Let's be honest, he's probably surprised us a little just with his temperament in some big games, and we've had to play lots of big games because of the situation we've been in.

"His ability to deal with different opponents and some of the stuff he did last week was first class. It's making it hard for Phil to get in."

Shane Mumford was at his robust best against the Swans last week and the Giants have only lost three of the 13 matches the veteran ruckman has played this season.

But Mumford will need to back up from a six-day break for only the second time this season if he is to face the Cats, so will be given until the morning of the match to prove his fitness.

Emerging half-back Isaac Cumming is set to play despite being subbed out of the elimination final with a badly rolled ankle, while Sam Reid is expected to be available after feeling tightness in his troublesome hamstring late in that match.