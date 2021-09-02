Mitch Georgiades on the bench during the win over Western Bulldogs in round 23, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide young star Mitch Georgiades has been involved in a crash, hitting an L-plater on a scooter with his four-wheel drive.

It has been reported that the 16yo scooter rider was on her way to to school at the time of the accident.

Port Adelaide has confirmed the accident took place on Thursday morning but said it was "minor".

.@pafc star Mitch Georgiades has been involved in a crash at Henley Beach that has left a 16yo scooter rider in hospital. The teen was travelling on Grange Road when the Toyota pulled out, hitting the Vespa and knocking the L-plater off. The latest in 7NEWS at 4pm & 6pm. #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/5IiZQciM7T — 7NEWS Adelaide (@7NewsAdelaide) September 2, 2021

"Georgiades remained at the scene and co-operated with police. He was not injured in the incident," the statement read.

"There is no suggestion of impropriety on Georgiades' behalf."

Georgiades injured his hamstring in round 23 and did not play in Port's finals victory over Geelong.

The 19-year-old has kicked 32 goals from 21 games and finished third overall in the NAB AFL Rising Star, behind winner Luke Jackson and Tom Green.