IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Damian Barrett and our gun journalist from the west, Nathan Schmook, join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- Patrick Dangerfield is the 'compelling story' of this finals series
- Geelong's mantra of always contending: Ultimately it only gets them so far
- A sense of pride in Perth to be able to showcase the new stadium
- Lions v Bulldogs: Let’s see who really did deserve the top-four spot?
- Why Carlton insisted Ross Lyon go through a process
In this episode ...
0:42 – Is this Patrick Dangerfield's last chance for a flag?
3:26 – Geelong’s tendency to bounce back in week two of the finals
4:23 – Grand Final excitement sweeps over Perth: WA people are 'proud' to be hosting it
5:24 – What time will the Grand Final start?
6:10 – Selection news: Chris Scott's big call
8:09 – The clock is ticking for Brisbane to go deep into September
9:57 – Are the Western Bulldogs coming back into form?
11:03 – The Bulldogs who impressed against Essendon
12:01 – Josh Schache up against his old side
14:04 – Ross Lyon turns down the Carlton coach gig
15:29 – Why the coach hiring process is what the Blues need