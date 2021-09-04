The 2021 Premiership Cup is seen during the 2021 AFL Finals Series Launch on August 23, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL, in conjunction with Toyota Australia and Virgin Australia, is pleased to announce the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Tour will be held in Western Australia.

The two-week Tour will see one of Australia’s most prestigious pieces of silverware travel to some of Western Australia’s most iconic destinations and visit local community football clubs based in regional and metropolitan areas.

Commencing on September 6, the Cup will road-trip down the west coast in a convoy of Toyota HiLux vehicles beginning in Kunaunarra and travelling south to local football communities in Halls Creek, Karratha, Exmouth and Geraldton.

The Cup will then travel onboard Virgin Australia flights to some of the state’s best destinations including Melville, Kalgoorlie, Manjimup and Margaret River before returning to Perth.

Throughout the Tour the Cup will also visit a host of iconic West Australian locations including the Bungle Bungle Range in Purnululu National Park, Broome’s Cable Beach and Karanjini National Park.

Officially launching the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Tour in Perth on Saturday was two-time West Coast Eagles AFL premiership player Glen Jakovich, who has been named as the official 2021 AFL Premiership Cup Ambassador.

The 2008 AFL Hall of Fame inductee, two-time All Australian and four-time West Coast Eagles Club champion said he was proud to represent the AFL and be part of the upcoming AFL Finals celebrations.

Glen Jakovich and Karl Langdon celebrate with the premiership cup after winning the 1992 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

“I’m extremely honoured and privileged to be named this year’s AFL Premiership Cup Ambassador. I know how passionate West Australian’s are about Australian Football, so it’s great that they have the opportunity to get up close and personal with the game’s most prestigious pieces of silverware as part of the Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Tour,” Mr. Jakovich said.

“I’m looking forward to being part of the celebrations in the lead up to the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final and sharing in the exciting of hosting one of the biggest sporting events in our backyard for the first time.”

AFL Executive General Manager of Customer and Commercial Kylie Rogers said that the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Tour would provide a great opportunity for people in remote communities with a chance to get swept up in AFL Finals fever.

“Western Australia has a strong football culture in communities from the grassroots to the elite level, so we’re delighted to be able to take the Premiership Cup to a number of these great football clubs and iconic West Australian locations,” Ms. Rogers said.

“The 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Tour would not be possible without the great support of the West Australian Government, Tourism WA and a number of our sponsors including Premier Partner Toyota, Supporting Partner Virgin Australia and Accor as the Official Hotel Group Partner of the AFL.”

Toyota Australia Chief Marketing Officer, John Pappas, said the Premiership Cup Tour is a great opportunity to bring West Australian footy fans closer to the game they love.

“The Premiership Cup Tour gives local communities in Western Australia the chance to experience the excitement of AFL finals. These communities and grassroots clubs are the lifeblood of this great game, so what better way to celebrate what has been a tremendous season than to bring them together to celebrate and say thank you,” Mr. Papas said.

“We are delighted to support the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Tour and look forward to seeing HiLux on the roads carrying the Cup throughout WA.”

The 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Cup will conclude in Perth on September 19, leading into the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final week celebrations.

Tour dates and locations: