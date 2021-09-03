Brandan Parfitt warms up before the 2021 second semi-final. Picture: Getty Images

GEELONG midfielder Brandan Parfitt will be in a race against time to play again this finals series after succumbing to a hamstring injury on Friday night.

The 23-year-old grabbed for his left hamstring late in the first term against Greater Western Sydney and limped to the boundary.

He was replaced by medical sub Zach Guthrie at quarter-time.

Should Parfitt require a three-week stint on the sidelines, he would return just in time for the Toyota AFL Grand Final – should Geelong progress that far.

It is the second consecutive week the Cats have lost a player to a hamstring injury after Mark O'Connor was subbed out in the qualifying final loss to Port Adelaide.

Parfitt missed 10 weeks with a serious right hamstring injury sustained in his first season in 2017.