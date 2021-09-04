MITCH Georgiades is in the frame to return for Port Adelaide next week after making it through a SANFL match unscathed.

Georgiades injured his hamstring in round 23, and managed 1.1 from nine disposals in his first game back against Glenelg at Alberton Oval on Saturday.

Several Power players produced a strong showing in the 36-point win, with Hamish Hartlett kicking 1.1 from 23 touches while midfield bull Sam Powell-Pepper managed one goal and 10 disposals.

Boyd Woodcock racked up 27 touches, while Sam Mayes had 26 to go with his 10 tackles and seven clearances.

Port Adelaide will play a preliminary final next weekend against the winner of the Brisbane v Western Bulldogs semi-final.

Mitch Georgiades on the bench during the win over Western Bulldogs in round 23, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Across town, Adelaide had 13 senior-listed players and rookies involved in the SANFL side's final game of the season on Saturday, a 43-point loss to Norwood.

Sam Berry matched a handy 15 disposals with a whopping 15 tackles in a statement of his desire to cement a spot in the Crows' best 22, after playing 17 AFL games on debut this year.

Mature-age ruckman Kieran Strachan also impressed with 39 hit outs, 14 disposals and five clearances following his strong outings in Riley O'Brien’s absence in rounds 22 and 23 of the AFL season.

Lachlan Gollant finished with an inaccurate 2.4 in the slippery conditions, but is building strongly into the forward role the club hopes he can assume in the next couple of seasons.

Other senior Crows were quiet, with Will Hamill gathering nine disposals, Brayden Cook seven and small forward James Rowe also wayward in front of the sticks with three behinds.