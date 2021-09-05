IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Banged-up Bulldogs: Bont's health is premiership-shaping
- Is Lachie Neale leaving Lions? All hell was breaking loose at Brisbane last night
- There is a lot of expectation and pressure on the Demons, Cats have nothing to lose
- Brisbane's heartache: It's going to be a long summer for this star
In this episode ...
0:41 – A sequel to the two round 23 thrillers awaits this week
1:44 – The Bulldogs' 'premiership-shaping' concern
5:03 – Who replaces Cody Weightman?
8:28 – Geelong fights its way back to another preliminary final
10:00 – The Cats' finals experience may help them against the Demons
11:57 – Geelong's forward line excites Damo
13:11 – The 'amazing talent' waiting in the wings for Geelong
14:28 – Brisbane slump to 1-5 in finals under Chris Fagan
17:26 – Joe Daniher fails to fire
19:00 – The bombshell trade news out of Brisbane