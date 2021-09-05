AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news. Picture: AFL Media

- Banged-up Bulldogs: Bont's health is premiership-shaping

- Is Lachie Neale leaving Lions? All hell was breaking loose at Brisbane last night

- There is a lot of expectation and pressure on the Demons, Cats have nothing to lose

- Brisbane's heartache: It's going to be a long summer for this star

0:41 – A sequel to the two round 23 thrillers awaits this week

1:44 – The Bulldogs' 'premiership-shaping' concern

5:03 – Who replaces Cody Weightman?

8:28 – Geelong fights its way back to another preliminary final

10:00 – The Cats' finals experience may help them against the Demons

11:57 – Geelong's forward line excites Damo

13:11 – The 'amazing talent' waiting in the wings for Geelong

14:28 – Brisbane slump to 1-5 in finals under Chris Fagan

17:26 – Joe Daniher fails to fire

19:00 – The bombshell trade news out of Brisbane