Jack Macrae in action against Brisbane in the first semi-final on September 4, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs star Jack Macrae has taken the lead in the Gary Ayres Award for best finals player after picking up a perfect 10 votes for his performance against Brisbane on Saturday night.

Macrae, who was awarded six votes in the elimination final win over Essendon, racked up a massive 39 touches and kicked a crucial last-quarter goal as the Dogs pipped the Lions by a point in an all-time classic.

Bailey Smith picked up eight votes for his three-goal game, while superstar Marcus Bontempelli polled two votes to take his tally to seven.

Meanwhile, Tom Hawkins got the perfect 10 in Friday night's other semi-final, with Jack Henry polling votes for the second week running.

Check out all the week two votes and the leaderboard below.

For every final, the AFL coaches vote for the best players from their game. The coaches vote for five players, giving them a mark from 1-5. The maximum a player can score is 10 (with five votes from both coaches).

Geelong v GWS Giants

10 Tom Hawkins (GEEL)

8 Zach Tuohy (GEEL)

4 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)

3 Jack Henry (GEEL)

2 Sam Menegola (GEEL)

2 Rhys Stanley (GEEL)

1 Cameron Guthrie (GEEL)

Brisbane v Western Bulldogs

10 Jack Macrae (WB)

8 Bailey Smith (WB)

5 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

3 Caleb Daniel (WB)

2 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

1 Tom Liberatore (WB)

1 Charlie Cameron (BL)

Leaderboard

16 Jack Macrae WB

10 Tom Hawkins GEEL

10 Isaac Heeney SYD

10 Clayton Oliver MELB

9 Travis Boak PORT

8 Tom Liberatore WB

8 Bailey Smith WB

8 Zach Tuohy GEEL

7 Marcus Bontempelli WB

7 Christian Petracca MELB

7 Ollie Wines PORT

6 Aliir Aliir PORT

6 Josh Kelly GWS

6 Luke Parker SYD

5 Charlie Cameron BL

5 Jack Henry GEEL

5 Hugh McCluggage BL

5 Cody Weightman WB

4 Lachie Neale BL

4 Darcy Parish ESS

4 Harry Perryman GWS

4 Lachie Whitfield GWS