MELBOURNE followed Port Adelaide's lead in making the jump into a preliminary final from outside the top-eight.
So, who's next in 2022?
On this week's AFL Exchange, the team look at the contenders who missed finals but are ready to make a rapid rise.
Join Riley Beveridge, Mitch Cleary and Cal Twomey as they dissect the latest news ahead of a bumper weekend of preliminary finals.
Plus, the latest in the trade space ahead of the moves coming in the off-season.
Episode guide
1:10 – Which semi-final winner is the most likely to cause a prelim upset?
6:20 – What are the individual match-ups you're looking forward to this weekend?
9:30 – Who is GWS's captain in 2022?
14:10 – What does Brisbane's 1-5 finals record say about its last three years?
19:00 – Who Says No
24:20 – At what age is it too old to be wearing an opposition's club jumper to a game?
26:30 – Who are the best clutch players in finals in the last 10 years?
28:45 – Things That Should Happen
32:40 – Which 2021 non-finalist is the best chance to make a 2022 preliminary final
35:40 – Who can be this year's Aliir Aliir at the trade table?
38:55 – Listener question – If the Swans could keep one of Hewett, Dawson or Parker, who is it?