Best podcast is here: Join Mitch Cleary, Riley Beveridge and Callum Twomey in AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Media

MELBOURNE followed Port Adelaide's lead in making the jump into a preliminary final from outside the top-eight.

So, who's next in 2022?

On this week's AFL Exchange, the team look at the contenders who missed finals but are ready to make a rapid rise.





Join Riley Beveridge, Mitch Cleary and Cal Twomey as they dissect the latest news ahead of a bumper weekend of preliminary finals.

Plus, the latest in the trade space ahead of the moves coming in the off-season.

Episode guide

1:10 – Which semi-final winner is the most likely to cause a prelim upset?

6:20 – What are the individual match-ups you're looking forward to this weekend?

9:30 – Who is GWS's captain in 2022?

14:10 – What does Brisbane's 1-5 finals record say about its last three years?

19:00 – Who Says No

24:20 – At what age is it too old to be wearing an opposition's club jumper to a game?

26:30 – Who are the best clutch players in finals in the last 10 years?

28:45 – Things That Should Happen

32:40 – Which 2021 non-finalist is the best chance to make a 2022 preliminary final

35:40 – Who can be this year's Aliir Aliir at the trade table?

38:55 – Listener question – If the Swans could keep one of Hewett, Dawson or Parker, who is it?