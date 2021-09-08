Western Bulldogs' Adam Treloar (left) and Josh Dunkley celebrate after a win in round one, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

LATE in the third quarter of the Western Bulldogs' thrilling win over Brisbane on Saturday night, Laitham Vandermeer pumped the ball deep inside forward 50 to open space.

Adam Treloar was in a sprint with Deven Robertson as the ball bounced towards goal.

The bounce favoured Robertson, with the young Lion grabbing the ball and watching Treloar sail past with a half-hearted arm out before handballing to Grant Birchall and clearing the danger.

It was a single moment in a 120-minute game, but one that captured Treloar's recent slide from midfield maestro to someone lacking confidence, and possibly hunger.

Despite successive wins to kick off their finals campaign against Essendon and the Lions, Treloar is not the only Bulldog below his best, with best mate Josh Dunkley also battling for form.

Western Bulldogs' Adam Treloar embraces teammate Josh Dunkley after a win in round four, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

In fact, since the duo returned late in the home-and-away season from their respective long-term injuries – Treloar with ankle surgery and Dunkley shoulder surgery - a statistical analysis does not paint a good picture.

Both players' output has dropped off significantly, despite the odd glimpse of good form.

Let's start with Treloar. There's no doubt a change in role has, at least in some part, contributed to his declining numbers, if not his apparent wavering in effort.

When the 28-year-old came to the Bulldogs from Collingwood last off-season, someone was going to miss out on onball minutes.

Simple maths dictates that not all of Marcus Bontempelli, Jack Macrae, Bailey Smith, Tom Liberatore, Lachie Hunter, Dunkley and Treloar can be stationed close to the contest all the time.

Treloar's first 10 weeks were excellent, averaging 25 disposals, using his run-and-carry to gain 354m a game, while attending an average of 12 centre bounces.

Statistics courtesy of Champion Data show he spent two thirds of his playing time in the midfield, which included just 12 per cent on the wing.

Adam Treloar Rds 1 - 10 Rds 21 - SF Diff AFL Player Ratings 12.9 9.7 -3.2 Disposals 25.0 19.0 -6.0 Clearances 4.0 1.6 -2.4 Uncontested Possessions 15.6 10.2 -5.4 Metres Gained 354.1 211.1 -143 CB Attendances 12.1 3.4 -8.7

It's been a different story since returning from the syndesmosis injury in round 21, dropping to 19 disposals, 211m and just three centre bounce attendances a game.

Coach Luke Beveridge has identified Bontempelli, Macrae and Liberatore as his preferred centre bounce combination, leaving Treloar to spend more time away from the midfield.

In fact, in the past five matches he's spent 54 percent of his playing time in the forward line, and just as significantly 25 percent of time on the wing.

It hasn't left much time to spend around the contest.

Adam Treloar Rds 1 - 10 Rds 21 - SF Time on Wing 12.9% 25.0% Time in Midfield 67.4% 45.7% Time up Forward 32.5% 54.3%

*Midfield time includes wing.

Although Treloar's form is of concern, perhaps it is Dunkley who the Bulldogs should be most worried about.

His split in time between midfield and forward has barely changed from the opening six weeks of the season when he was destroying opponents, to the past eight weeks where he's battling to influence.

Dunkley's numbers have plummeted across the board following his return from shoulder surgery, down from 30 disposals a game to 17, five clearances to less than three, eight score involvements to three, and 257m gained to 116m.

Josh Dunkley Rds 1 - 6 Rds 18 - SF Diff AFL Player Ratings 17.4 7.7 -9.7 Disposals 30.3 17.1 -13.2 Clearances 5.2 2.7 -2.5 Contested Possessions 12.3 7.6 -4.7 Uncontested Possessions 19.0 10.3 -8.7 Tackles 5.7 4.4 -1.3 Metres Gained 257.4 116 -141.4 Score Involvements 7.7 2.9 -4.8 CB Attendances 12.7 10.1 -2.6

He has played the odd shutdown role in that period, and showed signs of his best against Brisbane with 21 touches, seven tackles and 24 pressure acts (second most on the Bulldogs).

But while his team has got past the Bombers and Lions with Treloar and Dunkley not firing, Beveridge will be desperate to see a return to form, and in Treloar's case intensity, if they're to keep the fairytale alive against Port Adelaide on Saturday night.

Josh Dunkley Rds 1 - 6 Rds 18 - SF Time on Wing 2.2% 4.1% Time in Midfield 62.4% 58.9% Time up Forward 37.0% 41.1%

*Midfield time includes wing