FIXTURE boss Travis Auld has defended the AFL's decision to scrap the Grand Final parade, saying the League would never forgive itself if something happened that put Optus Stadium's premiership decider at risk.

Plans for a parade through the streets of Perth were canned earlier this week, but the AFL is set to launch a free ticketed event at a yet-to-be-decided venue to present the two teams and the premiership cup to fans.

Details on the potential for open training sessions and other festivities leading up to the Toyota AFL Grand Final are yet to be rubber-stamped with the AFL set to take a cautious approach with all events before the showpiece game on September 25.

"We won't do anything that compromises that last Saturday in September," Auld said in Perth on Thursday after completing his two-week quarantine.

"We're not going to allow ourselves to trip up at the last hurdle here, because ultimately what people want is an amazing Grand Final here in a few weeks' time.

"I don't think we'd forgive ourselves if we did something between now and then that would stop that from happening."

The AFL will hold its Brownlow medal function on the night of Sunday, September 19 at Optus Stadium.

Dayne Zorko hugs Lachie Neale following Neale's Brownlow Medal win at the Gabba in 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

Even if the Bulldogs get knocked out of the premiership race by losing to Port Adelaide on Saturday night, star midfielder Marcus Bontempelli will have the option of attending the Brownlow event in person given the border between WA and South Australia is open.

The Bulldogs are currently based in Perth, but will fly to Adelaide for the preliminary final against the Power.

Geelong and Melbourne, who face off on Friday night at Optus Stadium in the other preliminary final, are also based in Perth.

If Port win through to the grand final, Auld said the Power would likely arrive in Perth on Saturday or Sunday next week.

The AFL is yet to announce what the grand final entertainment will be, but Auld said: "I don't think you'll be disappointed about what's been planned."