Geelong's Jeremy Cameron and Tom Hawkins celebrate a goal against GWS in a semi-final on September 3, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.

In this episode ...

0:37 – The man who has to stand up tonight in Perth

2:05 – The Jezza Effect – how Cameron improves the Cats' forward line

3:15 – The 'weight of history' hanging over the Demons

4:50 – Melbourne's growth in recent seasons

6:32 – Team selection news

9:02 – Bevo's dice roll with Stefan Martin

10:36 – Why Martin will be crucial against Port Adelaide

12:53 – How will Marcus Bontempellli fare with his injured leg?

14:14 – The exciting midfield battle between Port and the Bulldogs

15:51 – The Lachie Neale saga unpacked