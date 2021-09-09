IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- Why this star Cat recruit just 'has to be the man'
- 'Weight of history' playing mind games for Melbourne
- We thought this Dog was done, here he is in a prelim
- Bont injury update
- Why Neale was battling the odds to leave, Brisbane 'played it beautifully'
In this episode ...
0:37 – The man who has to stand up tonight in Perth
2:05 – The Jezza Effect – how Cameron improves the Cats' forward line
3:15 – The 'weight of history' hanging over the Demons
4:50 – Melbourne's growth in recent seasons
6:32 – Team selection news
9:02 – Bevo's dice roll with Stefan Martin
10:36 – Why Martin will be crucial against Port Adelaide
12:53 – How will Marcus Bontempellli fare with his injured leg?
14:14 – The exciting midfield battle between Port and the Bulldogs
15:51 – The Lachie Neale saga unpacked