WHO is your club's best chance to bring home 'Charlie'?

AFL.com.au runs the rule over all 18 sides and analyses whether this Sunday night could be a memorable count for one of your favourite players in our club-by-club Brownlow Medal guide.

BROWNLOW PREDICTOR Every round, all the votes

Best Chance: Rory Laird

It was another prolific year for the defender-turned-midfielder, who averaged 32 disposals to collect his second Malcolm Blight Medal. Ben Keays and Paul Seedsman should steal some votes, while Taylor Walker will start hot.

One-Vote Wonder: Lachie Sholl (v North Melbourne, round four)

The youngster enjoyed a three-vote performance in just his seventh game last season and could find himself winning more in 2021. Will his 31-disposal effort against the Kangaroos see his name called again on Brownlow night?

Adelaide's Rory Laird gathers the ball during round four, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Brownlow Predictor top three

16 Rory Laird

10 Ben Keays

9 Taylor Walker

Sportsbet Most Team Votes (without Rory Laird)

$1.80 Taylor Walker

$2 Ben Keays

$10 Paul Seedsman

Predicted total team votes: 47

2020 most votes: Rory Laird, Reilly O'Brien (four votes)

Ineligible: Nil

Best Chance: Jarryd Lyons

After another stellar year, the hard-nosed midfielder will be an outside chance on Brownlow night. Lyons was among the most consistent contested and clearance players in the competition this season, which should see him overcome a hot start from Hugh McCluggage and claim the most votes for the Lions.

One-Vote Wonder: Marcus Adams (v Geelong, round 15)

The defender hasn't polled Brownlow votes since his first season in the League, but could win some for his performance against Tom Hawkins late this season. He kept the reigning Coleman Medallist to just one goal for the night, while winning 13 touches himself.

Jarryd Lyons of the Lions poses with the Marcus Ashcroft Medal after round nine, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Brownlow Predictor top three

20 Jarryd Lyons

16 Dayne Zorko*

15 Hugh McCluggage

Sportsbet Most Team Votes

$1.40 Jarryd Lyons

$2.75 Hugh McCluggage

$10 Dayne Zorko

Predicted total team votes: 84

2020 most votes: Lachie Neale (31 votes)

Ineligible: Dayne Zorko

Best Chance: Sam Walsh

It was a breakout season for the third-year midfielder, who could find himself in Brownlow contention by year's end. Walsh averaged 29.8 disposals and kicked 12 goals, plus he won't have much competition from anyone in Carlton colours. He looks a prominent name to watch on Brownlow night for years to come.

One-Vote Wonder: Liam Jones (v Gold Coast, round four)

The intercept defender enjoyed a standout night against the Suns, finishing with 21 disposals and 11 marks down back. It could see him add to his small career Brownlow tally.

Sam Walsh celebrates a goal in round 16, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Brownlow Predictor top three

24 Sam Walsh

4 Harry McKay, Patrick Cripps, Ed Curnow

3 Paddy Dow

Sportsbet Most Team Votes (without Sam Walsh)

$2.40 Harry McKay

$2.50 Ed Curnow

$3 Patrick Cripps

Predicted total team votes: 50

2020 most votes: Patrick Cripps (10 votes)

Ineligible: Lachie Plowman, Zac Williams

Best Chance: Taylor Adams

He might have played just 14 games in a season plagued by injury, but the star midfielder still averaged 27.3 disposals per game and will be expected to lead Collingwood's polling. Jordan De Goey excelled when given midfield minutes in the second half of the year and could also steal some votes.

One-Vote Wonder: John Noble (v Carlton, round 18)

The speedster enjoyed his best performance of the season against the Blues, winning 25 disposals and 11 marks in a standout display. Will it be enough to secure him Brownlow votes for the second year running?

Collingwood's Taylor Adams (centre) celebrates a goal during round 17, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Brownlow Predictor top three

10 Taylor Adams

8 Jordan De Goey*

5 Darcy Moore, Brodie Grundy

Sportsbet Most Team Votes

$1.70 Jordan De Goey

$3.20 Taylor Adams

$8 Jack Crisp

Predicted total team votes: 41

2020 most votes: Scott Pendlebury (13 votes)

Ineligible: Mark Keane, Jordan De Goey, Brody Mihocek

Best Chance: Darcy Parish

It was a breakout season for the youngster, who flourished with more midfield time. He's likely to poll a stack of votes, particularly through the middle of the year, and could emerge as a genuine top-three chance on the night. Zach Merrett and Jake Stringer could pinch votes from him throughout the year.

One-Vote Wonder: Nick Hind (v Hawthorn, round 14)

The speedy defender could earn Brownlow votes for a prolific performance in Tasmania, where he won 25 disposals and kicked a goal in a victory over Hawthorn. It would add to a tally of two career Brownlow votes.

Darcy Parish celebrates a goal in the 2021 first elimination final. Picture: AFL Photos

Brownlow Predictor top three

26 Darcy Parish

20 Zach Merrett

12 Jake Stringer

Sportsbet Most Team Votes

$1.50 Darcy Parish

$2.35 Zach Merrett

$26 Jake Stringer

Predicted total team votes: 79

2020 most votes: Zach Merrett (13 votes)

Ineligible: Nil

Best Chance: David Mundy

The veteran played some of the best footy of his career in 2021, averaging 25.1 disposals and kicking 15 goals. Expect him to race out of the blocks, where he could join the leaders during the early stages of the season. An ineligible Andrew Brayshaw could be his main threat to steal votes.

One-Vote Wonder: Rory Lobb (v Sydney, round 10)

The big ruck-forward could pinch votes against the Swans, where he kicked four goals from 18 disposals and nine marks in a commanding display.

David Mundy of the Dockers runs with the ball during round 12, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Brownlow Predictor top three

22 David Mundy

9 Andrew Brayshaw*

7 Sean Darcy

Sportsbet Most Team Votes

$1.08 David Mundy

$6 Angus Brayshaw

$21 Nat Fyfe, Sean Darcy

Predicted total team votes: 55

2020 most votes: Nat Fyfe (10 votes)

Ineligible: Nathan Wilson, Andrew Brayshaw

Best Chance: Cam Guthrie

Another super consistent year from the reigning Carji Greeves Medal winner, who should pip a loaded field in Cats colours. Patrick Dangerfield is a proven vote-winner, but is ineligible to claim a second Brownlow Medal and missed a fair chunk of the year through injury. Don't be surprised to see Tom Stewart steal some votes.

One-Vote Wonder: Zach Guthrie (v North Melbourne, round 20)

The younger brother of Cam won 28 disposals from 13 marks in a victory over the Kangaroos, which could be enough to see him earn his first career Brownlow votes.

Cam and Zach Guthrie after the Cats' win over North Melbourne in round 20, 2021. Picture: @geelongcats Twitter

Brownlow Predictor top three

15 Cam Guthrie

9 Patrick Dangerfield*

8 Joel Selwood, Tom Stewart, Tom Hawkins

Sportsbet Most Team Votes

$1.08 Cam Guthrie

$13 Joel Selwood

$17 Patrick Dangerfield, Tom Hawkins

Predicted total team votes: 82

2020 most votes: Patrick Dangerfield (15 votes)

Ineligible: Patrick Dangerfield, Gary Rohan

Best Chance: Touk Miller

There is no doubt Miller will poll the most votes from Gold Coast, but he's also ineligible to claim the Brownlow. One of the most consistent midfielders in the competition this year, the experienced Sun finished the campaign with 16 straight matches of 30 disposals or more.

One-Vote Wonder: Izak Rankine (v Hawthorn, round 11)

Expect the exciting small forward to poll at least one vote for his performance in a victory over the Hawks, where he won 19 disposals and kicked four goals.

Touk Miller evades Lachie Hunter in round 18, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Brownlow Predictor top three

23 Touk Miller*

7 Noah Anderson

5 Hugh Greenwood

Sportsbet Most Team Votes (without Touk Miller)

$1.40 Noah Anderson

$4 Brandon Ellis

$5 Hugh Greenwood

Predicted total team votes: 48

2020 most votes: Hugh Greenwood (11 votes)

Ineligible: Touk Miller

Best Chance: Josh Kelly

Kelly put aside speculation surrounding his future to enjoy one of the most consistent seasons of his career. It should see him poll the most votes of any Giants player, although expect Tim Taranto, Toby Greene and Jacob Hopper to also feature prominently on the night.

One-Vote Wonder: Jeremy Finlayson (v Carlton, round 14)

The experienced key forward should poll votes in a victory over the Blues, where he finished with five goals from 13 disposals and 10 marks. They would be the first Brownlow votes of his career.

Josh Kelly celebrates a goal against Essendon in round eight, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Brownlow Predictor top three

16 Josh Kelly

12 Tim Taranto

11 Toby Greene*

Sportsbet Most Team Votes

$1.25 Josh Kelly

$7 Tim Taranto

$9 Jacob Hopper

Predicted total team votes: 70

2020 most votes: Toby Greene (12 votes)

Ineligible: Sam Reid, Jeremy Finlayson, Toby Greene

Best Chance: Tom Mitchell

A relatively slow start could cost the 2018 Brownlow Medal winner any chance of claiming an upset this year, though Mitchell should still be prolific enough to feature prominently during the night. The gun onballer averaged 34.3 disposals this year to earn a place in the 40-man All-Australian squad.

One-Vote Wonder: Tim O'Brien (v Western Bulldogs, round 22)

The versatile O'Brien went back against the Bulldogs and enjoyed one of the best performances of his 97-game career. He won 24 disposals from 10 marks and could earn votes for just the second time since joining Hawthorn.

Hawthorn's Tom Mitchell marks the ball during round 21, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Brownlow Predictor top three

23 Tom Mitchell

7 Chad Wingard

5 Jaeger O'Meara

Sportsbet Most Team Votes (without Tom Mitchell)

$1.65 Jaeger O'Meara

$2.10 Chad Wingard

$34 Dan Howe

Predicted total team votes: 51

2020 most votes: Tom Mitchell (10 votes)

Ineligible: Mitchell Lewis, Kyle Hartigan, James Worpel

Best Chance: Clayton Oliver

It should be of no surprise that Oliver is among the Brownlow Medal favourites. One of the best and most consistent midfielders this year, Oliver is expected to poll 34 votes on AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor and is tipped to claim the game's highest individual honour. Expect both Christian Petracca and Max Gawn to steal a few votes from him, though.

One-Vote Wonder: Kysaiah Pickett (v GWS Giants, round three)

Pickett emerged as a breakout star against the Giants, kicking four goals from 13 disposals. It could be enough to see him earn his first career Brownlow votes.

Melbourne's Clayton Oliver in action against Adelaide in round 10, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Brownlow Predictor top three

34 Clayton Oliver

25 Christian Petracca

13 Max Gawn

Sportsbet Most Team Votes

$1.30 Clayton Oliver

$3 Christian Petracca

$15 Max Gawn

Predicted total team votes: 100

2020 most votes: Christian Petracca (20 votes)

Ineligible: Jack Viney

Best Chance: Ben Cunnington

Despite playing just 15 games this year, expect Cunnington to win the most votes from North Melbourne. He played a key hand in the side's four wins this season, averaging 29.3 disposals in those victories. It should be enough to see him just pip Jy Simpkin at the Kangaroos.

One-Vote Wonder: Tarryn Thomas (v Carlton, round 19)

Thomas is assured of his first Brownlow votes this season, having dominated in a win over the Blues. He won 23 disposals and kicked four goals, which should see him poll the first votes of many in a promising career.

North Melbourne's Ben Cunnington gets his kick away during round 17, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Brownlow Predictor top three

12 Ben Cunnington

10 Jy Simpkin

3 Aaron Hall, Jaidyn Stephenson

Sportsbet Most Team Votes

$1.50 Ben Cunnington

$2.35 Jy Simpkin

$13 Aaron Hall

Predicted total team votes: 37

2020 most votes: Jy Simpkin (eight votes)

Ineligible: Nil

Best Chance: Ollie Wines

Despite the scepticism from AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor, expect Wines to be among the frontrunners for this year's honour. Wines has enjoyed a stellar season, capped by emerging once again as one of the League's best clearance and contested players. Travis Boak will steal some votes, but Wines should still be among the favourites for the award.

One-Vote Wonder: Mitch Georgiades (v Carlton, round five)

The young key forward emerged as a genuine NAB AFL Rising Star candidate with his round five performance against the Blues, where he finished with three goals from 15 disposals and five marks. Could it be enough to earn him Brownlow votes?

Port Adelaide's Ollie Wines in action against St Kilda in round six, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Brownlow Predictor top three

24 Travis Boak

19 Ollie Wines

10 Karl Amon

Sportsbet Most Team Votes (without Ollie Wines or Travis Boak)

$1.20 Karl Amon

$5 Aliir Aliir

$8 Willem Drew

Predicted total team votes: 90

2020 most votes: Travis Boak (21 votes)

Ineligible: Scott Lycett

Best Chance: Dustin Martin

The 2017 winner is unlikely to be among the frontrunners for this year's Brownlow, but could still have four performances worthy of best-on-ground votes. That should be enough for Martin to lead Richmond's count, despite the superstar only playing 16 games this year.

One-Vote Wonder: Mabior Chol (v Brisbane, round 18)

Chol featured in his best game for the year in a victory over the Lions, where he finished with four goals from 10 disposals, 12 hitouts and four marks. It could add to his career tally of one Brownlow vote, polled in just his third AFL game.

Richmond's Dustin Martin in action during round 16, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Brownlow Predictor top three

12 Dustin Martin

7 Jack Riewoldt

6 Trent Cotchin, Shai Bolton

Sportsbet Most Team Votes

$1.15 Dustin Martin

$9 Jack Riewoldt, Shai Bolton

$11 Jack Graham

Predicted total team votes: 51

2020 most votes: Dustin Martin (15 votes)

Ineligible: Marlion Pickett

Best Chance: Jack Steele

Don't expect to see Steele anywhere near the frontrunners at the halfway mark. However, after that, he will come home like a steam train. The Saints skipper is tipped to poll 25 votes from his final 12 matches on AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor to emerge as one of the favourites for the award, which could give him an outside chance to bring home 'Charlie'. After last season, he's a proven vote-winner as well.

One-Vote Wonder: Cooper Sharman (v Fremantle, round 23)

Brought to the club during the NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, could the young forward finish the year with a Brownlow vote? Sharman kicked four goals from 15 disposals and six marks against the Dockers, which could see his name called for the very first time on Brownlow night.

St Kilda's Jack Steele fires off a handball against Carlton in R20, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Brownlow Predictor top three

29 Jack Steele

8 Luke Dunstan

6 Zak Jones

Sportsbet Most Team Votes (without Jack Steele)

$1.80 Luke Dunstan

$2.80 Brad Crouch

$5 Zak Jones

Predicted total team votes: 70

2020 most votes: Jack Steele (20 votes)

Ineligible: Daniel McKenzie

Best Chance: Luke Parker

The Sydney co-captain enjoyed another fantastic year, capped by claiming his third Bob Skilton Medal. He is a proven vote-winner, amassing 15 or more votes in four of his last five seasons, and could be an outside chance to find himself among the frontrunners this year. Callum Mills, Isaac Heeney and Lance Franklin could steal some votes, though.

One-Vote Wonder: Sam Wicks (v Richmond, round three)

The young small forward started the season hot and could earn his first career Brownlow votes for a three-goal performance against the Tigers. Wicks also had 21 disposals and took 13 marks in the upset victory at the MCG.

Luke Parker fends off Shai Bolton. Picture: AFL Photos

Brownlow Predictor top three

18 Callum Mills, Luke Parker

12 Isaac Heeney

11 Lance Franklin

Sportsbet Most Team Votes

$1.50 Luke Parker

$2.50 Callum Mills

$11 Isaac Heeney

Predicted total team votes: 88

2020 most votes: Luke Parker (15 votes)

Ineligible: Sam Wicks

Best Chance: Andrew Gaff

It was another prolific season for Gaff, who averaged 27.5 disposals per game. His consistency, and his record on Brownlow night, should see him edge Tim Kelly and Dom Sheed in a tight Eagles count. Don't expect any West Coast players to be among the frontrunners, though.

One-Vote Wonder: Jamie Cripps (v Adelaide, round 18)

The pressure forward could be heading towards his first Brownlow votes since 2019, following a superb display against the Crows. Cripps finished with five goals from 25 disposals, which should be enough to see his name called among the votes.

Andrew Gaff in action in round seven, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Brownlow Predictor top three

9 Andrew Gaff

8 Tim Kelly

7 Dom Sheed

Sportsbet Most Team Votes

$2.25 Dom Sheed

$2.75 Tim Kelly

$3.75 Andrew Gaff

Predicted total team votes: 61

2020 most votes: Tim Kelly, Dom Sheed (11 votes)

Ineligible: Liam Ryan

Best Chance: Marcus Bontempelli

Is this the year for the Western Bulldogs skipper? Having emerged as one of the game's most dominant players, Bontempelli is bound to be among the frontrunners for this year's Brownlow. Jack Macrae could steal his fair portion of the votes, while a quiet finish to the season could make for a nervous finale. But expect Bontempelli to place in the top-three, at the very least.

One-Vote Wonder: Cody Weightman (v North Melbourne, round 16)

It was a breakout season for Weightman, which should result in his first career Brownlow votes. He kicked four goals from 13 disposals and seven marks against the Kangaroos, which could see him sneak into the count.

Marcus Bontempelli in action against Essendon in round 21, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Brownlow Predictor top three

32 Marcus Bontempelli

14 Jack Macrae

6 Bailey Smith

Sportsbet Most Team Votes (without Marcus Bontempelli or Jack Macrae)

$2.20 Tom Liberatore

$2.50 Bailey Smith

$7.50 Adam Treloar

Predicted total team votes: 81

2020 most votes: Jack Macrae (15 votes)

Ineligible: Caleb Daniel

* Odds as of Tuesday 12pm AEST.