- An historical Grand Final matchup, story for the ages
- Football is a brutal game footy but Max Gawn 'has always been able to do it his way'
- The inclusion of this player was genius from Luke Beveridge
- Treloar criticism 'was valid, it was justifiable, it was actually necessary'
- Don’t know why Bevo needs to go down this path
In this episode ...
0:42 – A 'historical' Grand Final match-up
1:33 – Impressive Melbourne through to the Grand Final
3:14 – Max Gawn's career-best games
4:25 – Melbourne's leadership deserves a lot of credit
6:18 – Steven May's fitness race
8:34 – Western Bulldogs' us-against-them mentality
10:42 – Some big names, some lesser lights: the different Bulldogs getting the job done
14:26 – 'Natstrodamus' – Nat's April prediction revisited
16:18 – Response to Bevo's media attack
20:53 – Carlton search for a new CEO