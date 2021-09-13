ST KILDA has delisted untried ruckman Sam Alabakis and third-year defender Oscar Clavarino.

The equal-tallest player to ever be on an AFL list, the 211cm tall Alabakis joined the Saints as a Category B rookie in 2018 but didn't play a senior game for the club.

Pick No.35 in the 2017 National Draft, Clavarino managed five games after debuting in round 11, 2021.

Both players were not offered contracts for 2022.

St Kilda's Sam Alabakis during a training session on January 6, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

They join the retiring Dylan Roberton, Shaun McKernan, James Frawley and Jake Carlisle as the Saints' initial list changes.

St Kilda's list boss James Gallagher thanked both players for their services.

"While these decisions are part of the business of football, they are never easy," Gallagher said.

"Both Oscar and Sam are both well-liked players who have really grown and developed during their time with the club.

"We thank them for their dedication to the Saints and wish them all the best for the next chapter in their lives."