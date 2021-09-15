WAYNE Campbell has been appointed as Gold Coast's new football manager, taking over from Jon Haines.

Campbell has had a distinguished off-field career since his playing days finished, most recently working in a similar role at Greater Western Sydney between 2016-2019, where the Giants played finals each season.

His full title is the general manager of football performance.

Prior to his time at GWS, Campbell served as the AFL's head of umpiring and also worked at the Western Bulldogs and Richmond.

He will work alongside coach Stuart Dew and Craig Cameron, who will step into an upgraded role as general manager of player talent and strategy and oversee the long-term development of the club's football programs and pathways.

Wayne Campbell during his playing days with Richmond in 2004. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's a really exciting opportunity," Campbell said.

"There is clear path forward for the football program and I'll aim to do everything I can, to help this club strive for success.

"As a family, we can't wait to immerse ourselves in the Gold Coast community."

Former Suns footy boss Jon Haines fronts the media on June 15, 2020. Picture: Getty Images

Campbell played 297 AFL games in a 15-year career for Richmond, winning four best and fairest awards and earning two All-Australian selections.

He will look to relocate to the Gold Coast in the coming weeks and begin his role ahead of the pre-season.

Haines departs the club after four years and is heading back to Western Australia with his family to explore new opportunities.