COLLINGWOOD director Bridie O'Donnell has quit her post on the Pies' board less than four months after her controversial appointment.

O'Donnell joined the Pies' board in May but was later revealed to have non-voting rights, having not been a club member for the required two years.

It coincided with a photo emerging of O'Donnell in a Western Bulldogs jumper from several years ago.

O'Donnell was due to come up for election at AGM in December and her resignation on Thursday is yet a further layer of instability on the club's board amid the looming threat of Jeff Browne in a takeover as president.

Former Channel Nine managing director Jeff Browne: Picture: Screenshot

Just a fortnight ago incumbent president Mark Korda announced he would quit at the end of next season, having taken the reins in a full-time capacity in April after Eddie McGuire's departure in February.

PIES SHOCK President to step down at end of 2022

O'Donnell, a doctor and former professional cyclist, pointed to professional reasons for her decision on Thursday.

"Last week I was appointed an Area of Operation Controller in the COVID-19 Outbreak Response Team in the Department of Health," O'Donnell said in a statement.

"I've only been in the job for five days, but it’s clear that it will require 100 per cent of my attention, energy and focus over the next four months as we aim to suppress the community spread of COVID-19 in Victoria.

"When I had the privilege of accepting a position on the Board of Collingwood Football Club four months ago, I had no comprehension that I would be taking on a task of this magnitude in September.

"I considered over the last few days that I might request a period of leave from the Board, but I'm aware that there are so many important pieces of work underway which require the group's full commitment.

"Consequently, I will step down from my role as ex officio board Director, effective immediately.

"I will continue to remain a fan and member of the Club I admire and love, and will of course follow the progress of the football and netball teams in the 2022 season and beyond."

Korda issued his own statement on Thursday.

"It is with regret that the Collingwood board has accepted the resignation of ex officio director, Dr Bridie O’Donnell," Korda said.

"For professional reasons, that are explained below and underline the outstanding qualities and expertise that saw Bridie appointed to the board, she has had to resign with immediate effect."

Fellow directors Peter Murphy, Christine Holgate and Neil Wilson will all come up for election at the AGM to be held on December 16.