HAWTHORN ball-magnet Tom Mitchell has made it a three-peat of Peter Crimmins Medals, capping another prolific season with his third Hawks best and fairest award on Thursday night.

Mitchell added to his collection of 2017 and 2018 victories following a season in which he averaged 34.3 disposals per game, comfortably claiming the honour ahead of reliable defender Blake Hardwick and star midfielder Jaeger O'Meara.

HAWKS REPORT CARD Plenty to work with for new coach after encouraging season

It adds to a growing trophy cabinet for the tireless 28-year-old, who also won the Brownlow Medal and the AFL Players' Association Most Valuable Player award in 2018 while being named as a Therabody AFL All-Australian twice in his 150-game career.

Mitchell eased to victory in Hawthorn's count with 161 votes, streets ahead of Hardwick (126 votes) and O'Meara (121). Young forward Dylan Moore (101) was the surprise packet in fourth place after finishing equal-second on the club's goalkicking table, while the versatile Chad Wingard (100) rounded out the top five.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Mitchell shows class with booming finish Tom Mitchell has showed once again that he is a class above with this stellar finish off a couple of steps

Mitchell becomes just the ninth player to win three Peter Crimmins Medals, with only Leigh Matthews (eight-time champion), Sam Mitchell (five), Shane Crawford (four), Jason Dunstall (four) and John Kennedy Sr (four) winning it more.

The award comes ahead of a Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period where Mitchell's future is likely to be shrouded in speculation, as the club prepares for an aggressive list rebuild under the guidance of incoming coach Sam Mitchell.

Sam Mitchell will take the reins of an almost entirely new coaching group, with four-time premiership legend Alastair Clarkson departing after 17 seasons in charge. Craig McRae has also left to become coach of Collingwood, where he has been joined by Brendon Bolton.

Elsewhere on Thursday night, defender Sam Frost was named as the club's Most Consistent Player while key forward Jacob Koschitzke claimed Hawthorn's Best First-Year Player honour after kicking 27 goals this season.

Hawthorn's Jacob Koschitzke celebrates a goal during round 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Exciting defender Changkuoth Jiath was given the title of the club's Most Promising Player, while ruckman Ben McEvoy celebrated his first year as Hawthorn captain with the Best Clubman award.

The Peter Crimmins Medal was awarded after former coach Clarkson, assistant Chris Newman and former assistants Bolton and McRae gave up to 16 votes for any player after each game.

They handed out three votes to the best player or players, two votes for a good performance and one vote for a player who beat their opponent. Four votes could be awarded for an exceptional game.

Hawthorn's Changkuoth Jiath runs with the ball against Adelaide in R6, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

2021 Peter Crimmins Medal

1. Tom Mitchell – 161 votes

2. Blake Hardwick - 126

3. Jaeger O'Meara - 121

4. Dylan Moore - 101

5. Chad Wingard - 100

6. Sam Frost - 95

7. Dan Howe - 83

8. Changkuoth Jiath - 79

=9. Liam Shiels - 74

=9. James Worpel - 74