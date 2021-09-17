Brayden Ainsworth in action against Geelong in round six on April 24, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast has delisted fourth-year midfielder Brayden Ainsworth and small defender Ben Johnson ahead of the NAB AFL Trade Period.

The Eagles have also informed mid-season recruit Will Collins he won’t be offered a new contract as part of their second round of list changes.

The trio join premiership trio Mark Hutchings, Nathan Vardy and Daniel Venables, as well as midfielder Brendon Ah Chee in vacating the list, taking the total number of changes so far to seven.

A further eight players are yet to announce contract extensions for 2022, including veteran pair Shannon Hurn and Josh Kennedy and premiership players Jack Redden and Liam Duggan.

Ainsworth played 14 games for the Eagles after he was recruited with pick No.32 in the 2017 NAB AFL Draft but took to the field only once in 2021 as the medical substitute in round six.

Speedy defender Johnson gave himself a chance at a one-year extension late in the season with impressive WAFL form but has been delisted without making a senior AFL appearance.

Collins, a 190cm defender, also departs without making his debut after being selected in the 2021 Mid-Season Draft.

"These decisions and conversations are always difficult, but we felt it important for the players to make the calls now, rather than leave them in limbo through the trade period," coach Adam Simpson said.

"I would like to thank each of them for the contribution they made to the club, particularly 'Bubba' (Ainsworth) who has been here for the last four years.

"They are all good young men with plenty of football ahead of them and we wish them well for whatever is in front of them for the next phase of their lives."