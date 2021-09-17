ST KILDA co-captain Jack Steele blitzed the field to claim back-to-back Trevor Barker Awards on Friday night as a bolter emerged as runner-up.

Steele's 234 votes secured a runaway victory in the Saints' best and fairest held online, ahead of Jack Sinclair (155) and Tim Membrey (136).

It marked Sinclair's first top-10 finish in his seventh year at the club following a successful shift to half-back, while he was also named the Robert Harvey Best Clubman.

Reliable defender Callum Wilkie (124) finished fourth ahead of recruit Brad Crouch (120), who missed the opening two games due suspension for illicit drugs, and Bradley Hill (120).

Hill battled Achilles soreness at various stages throughout the season but bounced back to finish equal-fifth having missed the top 10 last year.

Seb Ross landed a sixth consecutive top-10 finish, while Max King snuck in for the first time in his career.

Highlighting the impact of injuries and form this year, six of the top 10 in last year's count failed to repeat their efforts, including 2020 runner-up Dan Butler who played all 22 games.

St Kilda's Jack Sinclair in action against Collingwood in R16, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Steele, a contender for Sunday night's Brownlow Medal, was peerless in his efforts at the Saints in 2021.

He led the club in disposals, contested possessions, tackles, clearances and willed his side to multiple victories including a two-goal final term against Brisbane in round 17.

The 25-year-old, who joined Jarryn Geary as co-captain for the first time this year, was also named the AFLPA's Robert Rose Most Courageous Player earlier this month.

King also claimed the club's Best Emerging Player Award, while Steele claimed the Lenny Hayes Players' Crest Award for the fourth straight year and the fan-voted Sainter of the Year.

St Kilda's Max King celebrates a goal against West Coast in R19, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The Trevor Barker Award sees coaches independently award votes between zero and four to players throughout the season to determine the best and fairest.

2021 Trevor Barker Award

1. Jack Steele - 234 votes

2. Jack Sinclair - 155

3. Tim Membrey - 136

4. Callum Wilkie - 124

=5. Brad Crouch - 120

=5. Bradley Hill - 120

7. Seb Ross - 117

8. Dougal Howard - 112

9. Jimmy Webster - 105

10. Max King - 101