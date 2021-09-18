Simon Goodwin during a Melbourne training session at HBF Arena in Perth on September 13, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE coach Simon Goodwin has recovered from a bout of food poisoning and is back with the rest of the club as the Demons ramp up their preparation for the AFL Grand Final.

Goodwin and assistant coach Adem Yze fell ill on Friday and were forced into quarantine as a precaution.

But Goodwin emerged on Saturday to front a video press conference and will coach the Demons in a match simulation session in Perth.

Melbourne has been free to roam in the Perth community since their two-week quarantine period finished last weekend.

Goodwin believes he ate something outside of the club's base at Joondalup, causing him to become unwell.

"A bit of a dodgy linguine," Goodwin said of the cause of his illness.

"A bit of food poisoning so I've just got to watch where I eat.

"I'm feeling 100 per cent now and ready to go.

"Thankfully it's not something that's going to pass through the players and the club - it's self-inflicted."

Melbourne assistant coach Adem Yze and senior coach Simon Goodwin are seen during round 16, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Goodwin will lead the Demons in their most high-intensity training session before the September 25 Grand Final against the Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium.

"We'll do some match simulation type drills and some high-intensity contest work and that's how we know we best prepare for the game," Goodwin said.

Melbourne is weighing up a number of options for the decider as they attempt to break their 57-year premiership drought.

DEES v DOGS Grand Final history, last five, key players, more

Defender Joel Smith appeared in the qualifying final win against Brisbane but a tight hamstring ruled him out of the preliminary-final smashing of Geelong.

Veteran Michael Hibberd took Smith's spot and the Demons face some tough selection dilemmas.

"We've got a lot of training to get through yet before we have to make those decisions," Goodwin said.