Caleb Serong celebrates his Goal of the Year against West Coast in round 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE'S Caleb Serong has been awarded the 2021 rebel Goal of the Year for his spectacular one-step checkside against West Coast.

The young star kicked what turned out to be the sealer as the Dockers beat their crosstown rivals for the first time in 12 clashes going back to 2015 in round 22.

Serong gathered a loose ball deep in the forward pocket, was brought to ground by the Eagles' Dom Sheed and slid across the turf until he bounced back up and quickly threw the ball onto the outside of his right boot.

"He got down, he got up again. You've got every right to be amazed. Serong, so right," commentator Anthony Hudson said at the time.

Fremantle young gun Caleb Serong, wins the 2021 Rebel Sport Goal of the Year

"I don't think there was much going through my head when I was in that situation... I just whacked it on my boot," Serong said after receiving the award at the Brownlow Medal count on Sunday night.

Dockers captain Nat Fyfe presented the award and asked his young teammate what he might add to his honours next.

“Hopefully a flag next year for the Dockers," Serong said.

The rebel Goal of the Year is Serong's third major award in his two-year career, after taking out the 2020 NAB AFL Rising Star and 2021 AFL Coaches Association Best Young Player awards.

Melbourne goalsneak Kysaiah Pickett's dancing feet and Bulldogs captain Marcus Bontempelli's stunning snap produced the other finalists for the rebel Goal of the Year award.