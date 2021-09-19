HOT OR COLD When will the top Brownlow chances poll?

THE PREMIER midfielders of the AFL are dominating a nailbiting Brownlow Medal count, with Marcus Bontempelli holding a one-vote lead after round 13.

Clayton Oliver and Darcy Parish are hot on his heels, Parish relishing his first year as a full-time midfielder, polling an extraordinary 14 votes in five consecutive games.

Ollie Wines had slowed somewhat after a hot start but rebounded well before the bye, while Carlton hero Sam Walsh is looking dangerous in fifth.

Bontempelli did not poll in the heavyweight clash of Western Bulldogs and Melbourne, with Oliver taking the three, while Melbourne teammate Max Gawn is the sole non-midfielder in the top 10.

Giant Jacob Hopper had an incredibly consistent 2021, polling in six of his first 10 matches, but one favourite, Saint Jack Steele, remains somewhat off the pace.

Now-retired Tiger David Astbury polled just the second vote of his career, coming in Richmond's shock win over Western Bulldogs with fellow retiree Bachar Houli taking the three.

Collingwood's Jordan De Goey earned his first votes in round seven, while Tarryn Thomas took the chocolates in North Melbourne's breakthrough first win of the year.

Dustin Martin became just the 10th player to crack a career total of 200 votes, and Tom Liberatore polled his first for the year in round 12.

Leaderboard after round 13

21 - Marcus Bontempelli

20 - Darcy Parish

20 - Clayton Oliver

17 - Ollie Wines

16 - Sam Walsh

13 - David Mundy

13 - Max Gawn

13 - Christian Petracca

13 - Travis Boak