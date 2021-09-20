MIDFIELDER Quinton Narkle has signed a one-year deal to remain with Geelong.
The 23-year-old had been exploring the market for further security but has settled on the Cats for 2022.
Narkle has battled knee issues over his career but managed a career-high 16 games in 2201, inclusive of seven as the Cats' starting medical sub.
The West Australian played his last match as the unused sub in round 22 and was overlooked during finals including when Brandan Parfitt was injured for the preliminary final loss to Melbourne.
Narkle will be hoping for more midfield opportunities next season as the Cats look for answers for their engine room drubbing at the hands of the Demons earlier this month.
Francis Evans has also inked a one-year extension, while Rhys Stanley, Brad Close, Gary Rohan and Zach Guthrie are on the verge of new deals which will leave five Cats out of contract.
Oscar Brownless and Stefan Okunbor are unsigned, while Charlie Constable will see what's on offer during Trade Period starting October 4.
Versatile tall Nathan Kreuger is yet to make a call on whether he will remain with the Cats amid interest from elsewhere and the club and Lachie Henderson are working through whether he will remain on the list.
The Cats last week delisted Cameron Taheny and Ben Jarvis, while Josh Jenkins called time on his career after not being offered a new deal.