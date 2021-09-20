Quinton Narkle in action against North Melbourne in round 20 on July 31, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

MIDFIELDER Quinton Narkle has signed a one-year deal to remain with Geelong.

The 23-year-old had been exploring the market for further security but has settled on the Cats for 2022.

Narkle has battled knee issues over his career but managed a career-high 16 games in 2201, inclusive of seven as the Cats' starting medical sub.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

The West Australian played his last match as the unused sub in round 22 and was overlooked during finals including when Brandan Parfitt was injured for the preliminary final loss to Melbourne.

Narkle will be hoping for more midfield opportunities next season as the Cats look for answers for their engine room drubbing at the hands of the Demons earlier this month.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard In came Narkle to provide some sparkle The Cats were crying out for a goal and Quinton Narkle obliges with a snap on the run

Francis Evans has also inked a one-year extension, while Rhys Stanley, Brad Close, Gary Rohan and Zach Guthrie are on the verge of new deals which will leave five Cats out of contract.

Oscar Brownless and Stefan Okunbor are unsigned, while Charlie Constable will see what's on offer during Trade Period starting October 4.

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2021's retirements and delistings

Versatile tall Nathan Kreuger is yet to make a call on whether he will remain with the Cats amid interest from elsewhere and the club and Lachie Henderson are working through whether he will remain on the list.

The Cats last week delisted Cameron Taheny and Ben Jarvis, while Josh Jenkins called time on his career after not being offered a new deal.