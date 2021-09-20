IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nathan Schmook join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Michael Voss has his nose and credentials well in front for the Carlton job ... BUT
- Clarko has said a lot of things in the past, 'he's gone back on public statements that he's made'
- The coup for the Tigers: 'Don’t seem content with a rebuild'
- Perth comes to life ... but one team seems to have more support
In this episode ...
0:27 – The frontrunner to be Carlton's coach
2:02 – The welcome shift in the coaching landscape
2:49 – The spanner in the works for Voss
3:40 – 'The spectre of Alastair Clarkson'
5:55 – The Teague Train rolls into Tigerland
7:58 – Should Ollie Wines captain Port Adelaide again?
11;31 - Excitement levels are rising in Perth
13:07 – Friday's open training session generating a lot of interest