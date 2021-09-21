Best podcast is here: Join Mitch Cleary, Riley Beveridge and Callum Twomey in AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Media

WHAT is behind this Geelong youngster's likely exit?

On this week's episode of AFL Exchange, the crew looks at the expected departure of one of the Cats' brightest young prospects and reveals the reason why he could be headed home during this year's Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

Plus, the teams delivers all of the latest Grand Final news – as well as their tips and predictions – and looks back at the Brownlow Medal results. They also have a special guest join them live on air.

Subscribe to AFL Exchange now and join co-hosts Riley Beveridge, Cal Twomey and Mitch Cleary as they bring you all of the biggest footy news – and some of the not-so-big moments from the week just gone.

Episode guide

2.45: Who wins the Grand Final?

6.20: Our predictions for the Norm Smith Medal.

11.00: What were the biggest surprises on Brownlow night?

16.10: Why a Geelong youngster could be headed for the exits.

18.15: The off-field changes we're expecting this summer.

23.40: Who is the next Richmond captain?

28.20: We're joined by a special guest live in studio.

36.40: What are the first and last trades that get done during this year's exchange period?