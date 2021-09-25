THE COUNTDOWN IS ON: Perth gets into the Grand Final spirit
Check out all the action from WA and beyond ahead of the historic 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final in Perth
ago
THE STAGE is set for a spectacular Toyota AFL Grand Final between Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs, the teams that occupied the top two rungs of the ladder for the majority of the season.
Fans have started arriving at Perth's Optus Stadium precinct ahead of the decider, which will be played in near-perfect spring weather.
The Bureau of Meteorology doesn't expect any rain throughout the evening as the Demons and Bulldogs duel for the premiership in front of a capacity crowd of more than 60,000 from 5.15pm AWST (7.15pm AEST).
Supporters, players and staff at both clubs have spent an unprecedented two weeks preparing for the Grand Final since their comprehensive preliminary final victories.
But there's been no shortage of opportunity to whet the appetites of their fans. Check out some of the build-up below, including some incredible efforts from Demons and Bulldogs fans in Melbourne as they get into the Grand Final spirit despite the city's ongoing lockdown.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
The moment that Grand Final week gets 'real' is different for everyone, but seeing the special edition jumpers being prepared is a sure sign that it's not 'just another game' that's coming up.