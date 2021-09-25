Demons and Bulldogs fans arrive at Perth's Optus Stadium for the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

THE STAGE is set for a spectacular Toyota AFL Grand Final between Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs, the teams that occupied the top two rungs of the ladder for the majority of the season.

Fans have started arriving at Perth's Optus Stadium precinct ahead of the decider, which will be played in near-perfect spring weather.

The Bureau of Meteorology doesn't expect any rain throughout the evening as the Demons and Bulldogs duel for the premiership in front of a capacity crowd of more than 60,000 from 5.15pm AWST (7.15pm AEST).

A wide view over Optus Stadium and the city of Perth ahead of the Toyota AFL Grand Final on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Picture: Dylan Burns, AFL Photos

THE PLAYERS HAVE ARRIVED

FANS SHOW THEIR PASSION

Melbourne fans outside Optus Stadium ahead of the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Western Bulldogs fans outside Optus Stadium ahead of the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Fans enjoy a bit of kick-to-kick before the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final at Optus Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

Demons fans outside Optus Stadium before the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Demons and Bulldogs fans show their support outside Optus Stadium ahead of the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

SENDING LOVE FROM LOCKDOWN

Supporters, players and staff at both clubs have spent an unprecedented two weeks preparing for the Grand Final since their comprehensive preliminary final victories.

But there's been no shortage of opportunity to whet the appetites of their fans. Check out some of the build-up below, including some incredible efforts from Demons and Bulldogs fans in Melbourne as they get into the Grand Final spirit despite the city's ongoing lockdown.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Paint the town: Fans show their true Grand Final colours Melbourne and Western Bulldogs fans paint their houses in club colours to show their support for their Grand Final teams

Melbourne fans outside the MCG on Saturday, September 25 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Western Bulldogs fans Venu, Belinda and Charlize in front of their home. Picture: Getty Images

Western Bulldogs fans pose for a photo in front of a mural in Footscray on Saturday, September 25. Picture: Getty Images

We've loved seeing all your submissions to our Melbourne Mailbox.?



Don't forget to send in your messages of support so that we can put them up in the changerooms on Grand Final Day. ?



Submissions will close tomorrow at 11pm ? https://t.co/GAHfaCm64e pic.twitter.com/BcqHHlQ84o — Melbourne Demons (@melbournefc) September 21, 2021

Keen + ready for the #AFLGF ????



Keep sending us your photos + videos ? https://t.co/sIJo3jhvlr - and we'll share our favourites throughout the week! pic.twitter.com/6UCWoTZK4d — Western Bulldogs (@westernbulldogs) September 21, 2021

A Melbourne scarf hangs around the neck of a statue of Jim Stynes. Picture: Getty Images

Siblings Maggie and Matt O'Keefe jump in front of their wall mural. Picture: Getty Images

A Melbourne mural by Damian Cazaly at a house in Kew. Picture: Getty Images

Mad Dog fans Chelsea Heath and children Flynn and River. Picture: Getty Images

A giant bulldog painted on the side of Yarraville Club. Picture: Getty Images

A mural of Max Gawn at Yagan Square, Perth. Picture: AFL Photos

Loval street artists Ryan Hite and Hope_Perth painting a Bont mural in Yagan Square, Perth. Picture: AFL Photos

The Demon, Sherrin and Bulldog mascots at the Footy Place festivities. Picture: AFL Photos

HOT OFF THE PRESS

The moment that Grand Final week gets 'real' is different for everyone, but seeing the special edition jumpers being prepared is a sure sign that it's not 'just another game' that's coming up.

Chills.?



The red + blue guernsey is ready for Saturday. ?#GiveEmHell pic.twitter.com/Wu0oGTAZLi — Melbourne Demons (@melbournefc) September 21, 2021