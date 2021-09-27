AFL TRADE Radio has returned for 2021 and it's time to tune in for your must-listen experience during the official Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, from 7am AEST.

Our superstar line-up will bring footy fans all the breaking news, views and player movements as they happen.

And in 2021 you can watch or listen in full for 13 hours straight every weekday from 7am-8pm AEST.

Want to speak to the Trade Radio team? Call 1300 23 55 48

The impressive list of talent in 2021 includes the AFL's No.1 newsbreaker Damian Barrett, plus former superstars of the game and ace commentators Matthew Lloyd, Kane Cornes as well as Carlton legend and former GWS and Blues list boss Stephen Silvagni.

The AFL Exchange trio of Riley Beveridge, Mitch Cleary and Cal Twomey will also bring you the latest news every day for an hour from midday AEST.

Footy fans can tune in to AFL Trade Radio from 7am–8pm AEST on their mobile, PC or tablet via AFL.com.au or the AFL Live Official App from Monday, September 27 until Wednesday, October 13.

Who's on and when

7am AEST: The Early Trade, for Tyrepower and Bunnings Trade, with Kane Cornes and Matthew Lloyd

9am AEST: Trade Mornings, for Toyota and Hostplus, with Nick Dal Santo and Brendon Goddard

12pm AEST: Trade Exchange for Repco Authorised Service and Rheem, with Riley Beveridge, Cal Twomey and Mitch Cleary

1pm AEST: Trade Afternoons, for McDonald's, with Sam Edmund and Adam Cooney

3pm AEST: The Late Trade, for MEGT and Chemist Warehouse, with Damian Barrett, Stephen Silvagni and Matthew Rendell

6pm-7pm AEST: Time-On Trade with Cam Luke

7pm-8pm: Trade Evenings with Sam Hargreaves

How to follow all the trade news live

Head to AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App for:

-The deals as they happen

-Rolling coverage of all the latest speculation

-The day's biggest trade news at a glance

-Reaction, analysis, and the best of social media

How to get alerts on the AFL Live Official App

Fire up the App, tap the three dots in the right-hand corner on the App homepage, scroll to 'notifications', then scroll to SELECT NOTIFICATIONS and turn on AFL News.

In 2020, AFL Trade Radio broadcast 146 hours of both radio and video across AFL.com.au and the AFL Live app; with syndicated windows across the SEN network. It amassed over three million audio and video streams on AFL.com.au and AFL app platforms across 13 days. Both visual and audio consumption saw a huge uptake in 2020; consumers spent an average of 34 minutes streaming audio content while they spent an average of 23 minutes consuming video content. Podcasting also went up by 37% from 2019 and averaged 115,000 podcast downloads a day throughout the trade period. It had over 2.4 million social video views across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and a remarkable 34 million Twitter impressions across the trade period.