Damian Carroll during a VFL state match against the SANFL back in 2014. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA has poached Collingwood development boss Damian Carroll to join as its new head of development.

In a restructure of the club's coaching staff, the Saints identified the need to bolster their development this off-season after two COVID-19 interrupted seasons at VFL level.

Carroll arrives after one-year at the Pies which followed 10 seasons in key roles at Hawthorn.|

Alastair Clarkson and Damian Carroll during a match in Tasmania in 2017. Picture: AFL Photos

"We're really excited by what Damian can add to our football program," Saints chief operating officer Simon Lethlean said.

"Damian's had a long and successful career in developing footballers and we know that his experience with premiership sides will also be a great advantage for the club.

"The development of our younger players has never been more important with the impacts that COVID-19 has had on the pathway and state level competitions, and we believe Damian is the right person to lead this work."

Damian Carroll and Matthew Knights ahead of the Box Hill Hawks and Geelong VFL Grand Final in 2013. Picture: AFL Photos

Carroll's appointment follows the addition of Corey Enright from Geelong as backline coach.

Carroll coached the Hawks' VFL affiliate Box Hill from 2011-2013 which included a flag in his final season. He was elevated to head of the club's development academy in 2014 before coaching the club's forwards in 2016. The following season Carroll was appointed Hawthorn head of coaching and development.